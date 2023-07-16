Home / Politics / Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers urge Sharad Pawar to keep party united

Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers urge Sharad Pawar to keep party united

This unscheduled meeting between Sharad Pawar and the Ajit Pawar camp was the first one after he rebelled against his uncle and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of NCP and some ministers from his camp met party president Sharad Pawar here on Sunday and requested him to keep the Nationalist Congress Party united, party leader Praful Patel said.

Patel said the NCP chief listened to them quietly but didn't give any reaction.

This unscheduled meeting between Sharad Pawar and the Ajit Pawar camp was the first one after he rebelled against his uncle and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2.

Besides Ajit Pawar, ministers Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare, and Dilip Walse Patil met the Pawar senior at the Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

Sources from the Sharad Pawar camp said NCP state president Jayant Patil and chief whip of NCP (Sharad Pawar camp) Jitendra Awhad also reached the Chavan Centre.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, NCP's Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar camp, said Sharad Pawar is like an idol to us and they met him to seek his blessings.

"We requested him (Sharad Pawar) to keep the NCP united. We also asked him to think about our request over the next some days and guide us. He listened to us quietly but said nothing, Patel said.

He said the ministers of Ajit Pawar camp did not take Sharad Pawar's prior appointment but came to the Chavan centre directly after they came to know that he was present there.

Commenting on the meeting, BJP's Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar said, The Ajit Pawar faction still considers Sharad Pawar as their leader. There is nothing wrong in meeting a senior leader.

Notably, Ajit Pawar on Friday visited Silver Oak, the residence of the NCP founder, to meet the latter's wife Pratibha Pawar after she underwent surgery at a hospital here.

Ajit Pawar is known to be close to his aunt Pratibha. In 2019, she reportedly played a crucial role in bringing him back to the NCP fold after he and Devendra Fadnavis formed a short-lived government after the Assembly polls.

Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs of NCP joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government on July 2 and took oath as deputy CM and ministers, respectively.

On Friday, Ajit Pawar was allotted a key Finance portfolio while his camp managed to bag Cooperative and Agriculture ministries, which were represented by BJP and Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier.

Also Read

Sharad Pawar strikes back, sacks NCP working prez Praful Patel, MP Tatkare

NCP factional war reaches EC, Ajit Pawar files over 40 affidavits

NCP's Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led Maha govt

Sule seeks disqualification of Praful Patel for anti-party activities

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

AAP will participate in Oppn parties' meeting in Bengaluru: Raghav Chadha

Nadda launches BJP campaign against Gehlot-led Congress govt in Rajasthan

Farmers are India's strength, they are honest and sensible: Rahul Gandhi

Left, Congress instilling fear among minorities on UCC: Chandrasekhar

Congress will not support Centre's Delhi ordinance in Parliament

Topics :ajit pawarNCPSharad PawarMaharashta

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story