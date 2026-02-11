Alliance with Congress intact, no scope for power-sharing: CM Stalin

Amid some apparent strains in ties with the Congress over power-sharing, ruling DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asserted that the alliance was "intact," but firmly ruled out accommodating allies in the cabinet.

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar, Manickam Tagore, a vocal proponent of power-sharing, said that it was up to the people to decide whether it was single party or coalition government.

Actor Vijay-led TVK said allies being denied cabinet representation was "against social justice" as they play a key role in the alliance' victory Stalin maintained that the alliance with the grand old party was free from confusion.

In the past months, this is the first time the chief minister has asserted that there is no possibility of sharing power, a concept alien to Tamil Nadu's political history that has been dominated by the Dravidian parties since 1967. Amid a war of words between a section of leaders from the DMK and the Congress over power-sharing and increased seat allotment, the ruling party chief also asserted that the alliance was going strong. To a question on the Congress demand for a share in power in Tamil Nadu, he said: "We also know that it will not work in TN; they (Congress) know it too. It is a problem created by some people. They are deliberately conspiring to see if there will be a rift in the alliance. We are not worried about it. He (Rahul Gandhi) is not worried either," The CM made it clear that his party's ties with the Congress continued to be cordial and blamed a section of the media for claiming the contrary.

"Rumours of confusion in the alliance are being spread deliberately. Beyond politics, I look at Rahul Gandhi as a brother..."he said at the India Today Roundtable conference, here. "The DMK-Congress alliance is in harmony. What others are expecting (split) will not happen." The CM's remark assumed significance in the wake of the Congress party expressing displeasure over seat-sharing talks. On Tuesday, AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Girish Chodankar, voiced concern over the alleged delay in DMK constituting the seat-sharing committee. Subsequently, the DMK announced that a panel would be formed to commence negotiations from February 22. There is widespread speculation over the DMK-Congress alliance following the war of words between Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Jothimani and Madurai DMK leader G Thalapathy over "power-sharing".

On February 10, DMK Minister R S Rajakannappan said, "In the Congress, one or two people are causing trouble. If we say this, they get annoyed. They are part of an alliance. If they want to remain, let them remain. It is up to Thalaivar (Stalin) whether they are in alliance or not," he said. "When Kalaignar (DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi) won 100-111 seats, did he allow a share in governance," he asked. "When the DMK is poised to win 150 seats, how can we give (a share). In an individual capacity, only Thalapathy (Stalin) will lead the government. Ask what you need, we will do it for you. There will only be a Dravida model government," he said in Pudukottai.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has expressed doubt over the sustainability of the DMK-Congress alliance. DMK leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the state and the mult-party bloc won the 2021 polls handsomely, trouncing the AIADMK. During the interactive session, Stalin said the forthcoming polls in Tamil Nadu would not be more difficult than the 2021 Assembly election for his party. Citing a survey, he said the DMK alliance is leading with 45 per cent support ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. The DMK is a movement and that would always be with the people. Noting that Tamil Nadu has been marching the "unprecedented" path of victory under the Dravidian Model regime, he said, "We will win the upcoming elections and continue this journey of growth and victory in Dravidian Model 2.0".

He said Tamil Nadu last year recorded an 11.19 per cent growth. "The union government, which has been causing trouble to the DMK government could neither hide nor deny this growth." he said. "No matter what numbers you pick, Tamil Nadu is at the top. That is why over 65 Union government awards have been received by Tamil Nadu," he said. Claiming that the BJP has been causing administrative hurdles by using the Governor, he said the saffron party was coming to contest the election by forging an alliance with those who are "corrupt". Stalin alleged that the BJP thrives on hatred and uses divisive politics for electoral gains.