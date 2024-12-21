Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Allocation of portfolios in Mahayuti govt expected today, says minister

Allocation of portfolios in Mahayuti govt expected today, says minister

The Shiv Sena leader asserted that there was no difference of opinion among Mahayuti leaders over portfolios

Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar
Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, secured a landslide victory in the November 20 assembly polls. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 12:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale on Saturday said that the allocation of portfolios in the Mahayuti government is expected during the day.

The Winter Session of the state assembly, which began on December 16, will conclude on Saturday.

Talking to reporters here, Gogawale said, "The allocation of portfolios is expected today. Leaders of all three alliance partners met on Friday, and we had a breakfast meeting with the chief minister this morning."  Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in on December 5, and 39 ministers were inducted ahead of the Winter Session on December 15 at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur.

However, portfolio allocation in the Mahayuti government is yet to take place.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, secured a landslide victory in the November 20 assembly polls by winning 230 out of 288 seats.

The Shiv Sena leader asserted that there was no difference of opinion among Mahayuti leaders over portfolios and whatever decision they make will be acceptable to all.

Also Read

LIVE news: US judge finds Israel's NSO Group liable for hacking in WhatsApp lawsuit

Two Naxalites with cumulative bounty of Rs 8 lakh surrender in Gadchiroli

Detention centre to be built in Mumbai for illegal B'deshis: CM Fadnavis

Orders placed for machines to bore undersea tunnel for bullet train: Govt

Mumbai boat accident: Naval driver lost control during trials, say police

Gogawale said he expected to become the guardian minister of his home district, Raigad.

"I am confident I will get the guardian minister post for Raigad," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mayawati calls for nationwide protest on Dec 24 over Shah's Ambedkar remark

Voting for Punjab's Municipal Corporation elections commences in Ludhiana

Parl winter session: 39-member House panel set up to scrutinise ONOE Bills

Parliament scuffle: Case against Rahul Gandhi transferred to crime branch

Premium

Rise in districts: Is political demand overshadowing administrative need?

Topics :Devendra FadnavisEknath ShindeMaharashtraMaharashtra governmentajit pawar

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story