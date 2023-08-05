Home / Politics / Amit Shah praises CM Patnaik for containing naxal violence in Odisha

Amit Shah praises CM Patnaik for containing naxal violence in Odisha

Shah, who is considered as the No. 2 in the central government as well as in the ruling BJP, apparently missed no opportunity to praise Patnaik

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In the backdrop of Odisha's ruling BJD announcing its opposition to the no-confidence motion against the NDA government at the Centre, BJP stalwart and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as "popular" and hailed him for becoming the CM for five times in a row.

Shah, who in 2019 had referred the BJD government as a "jala hua transformer" (burnt out transformer), while sharing dais with Patnaik in an official programme said, "Patnaik has created the record of becoming the chief minister of Odisha for five times in a row. He is a popular chief minister."

Shah, who is considered as the No. 2 in the central government as well as in the ruling BJP, apparently missed no opportunity to praise Patnaik.

The Union minister also praised the chief minister and the BJD government for the decline in naxal violence and Maoist influence in the state.

"Odisha government and Naveen Babu have always supported the Centre to combat naxals," Shah said, adding the Centre is committed to root out naxalism from the country.

"Odisha has adopted innovative methods for disaster management and has therefore emerged as a role model for the country," he said.

Stating that natural disaster is a major problem in Odisha, Shah said, "I would like to again thank Naveen ji for helping the Centre by implementing all the disaster management initiatives in the state."

"The state government also implemented its own disaster management initiatives and became a model for the country in calamity management. If two governments work in tandem, then natural calamities can also be contained," he said.

He said the cyclones of Odisha were once infamous and many people used to get killed.

"However, when cyclones hit Odisha now, there is almost zero casualty. The entire world has also witnessed this," the Union home minister pointed out in his 15-minute speech.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi through NDRF and NDM has made disaster management a practice of the governance. Odisha government has supported this initiative also," he said.

Patnaik on his part thanked the central government for supporting Odisha's growth.

Shah's praise is considered significant as it came barely few days after the Odisha's ruling BJD supported the central government on the Delhi Service Bill and also announced to oppose the no-confidence motion against the Modi government.

BJD, which claimed to be maintaining equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress, however, was criticised by the Congress and AAP leaders over its decision to support the Delhi Bill and oppose the no-confidence motion.

Also Read

Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal a setback for Naxalites: Maharashtra police

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

BJP leader Kapil Mishra appointed vice-president of party's Delhi unit

SC stays HC order that declared MP Ravindhranath's election invalid

Unfortunate that court procedures used for political agendas: Cong's Sibal

Assam govt outreach drive: CM, ministers to visit over 25,000 villages

Rahul calls on Lalu Yadav after SC stays his defamation case conviction

Topics :Amit ShahOdisha Naveen PattnaikBJPnaxalite

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story