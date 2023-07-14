BJP constitutes committee to probe use of police on its leaders in Patna

The BJP on Friday constituted a four-member committee of party MPs to probe the Bihar Police's alleged use of excessive force on its leaders during a protest march.

The BJP has alleged that one of its members, Vijay Singh, lost his life and many have been injured in the police lathi charge on Thursday.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das will be the convenor of the "high-level probe committee" and Vishnu Dayal Ram, Manoj Tiwari and Sunita Duggal will be its other members, the party said in a statement.

Noting that BJP president J P Nadda has strongly condemned the police's "barbarity" and the state government's "dictatorial" mindset, it said the committee will soon visit Patna and submit its report to party's national president J P Nadda.

The BJP earlier said the death of its Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Singh, allegedly in a police lathi charge, in Patna was "a pre-planned conspiracy" of the Nitish Kumar government to stop people of the state from demanding their rights and justice.

The district administration in Patna had issued a statement, asserting that no injury marks were found on his body.

The statement claimed that Singh was found unconscious on the roadside in Chhajju Bagh locality from where he was taken to PMCH, the state's largest government hospital.