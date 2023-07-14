Home / Politics / BJP constitutes committee to probe use of police on its leaders in Patna

BJP constitutes committee to probe use of police on its leaders in Patna

The BJP has alleged that one of its members, Vijay Singh, lost his life and many have been injured in the police lathi charge on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Friday constituted a four-member committee of party MPs to probe the Bihar Police's alleged use of excessive force on its leaders during a protest march.

The BJP has alleged that one of its members, Vijay Singh, lost his life and many have been injured in the police lathi charge on Thursday.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das will be the convenor of the "high-level probe committee" and Vishnu Dayal Ram, Manoj Tiwari and Sunita Duggal will be its other members, the party said in a statement.

Noting that BJP president J P Nadda has strongly condemned the police's "barbarity" and the state government's "dictatorial" mindset, it said the committee will soon visit Patna and submit its report to party's national president J P Nadda.

The BJP earlier said the death of its Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Singh, allegedly in a police lathi charge, in Patna was "a pre-planned conspiracy" of the Nitish Kumar government to stop people of the state from demanding their rights and justice.

The district administration in Patna had issued a statement, asserting that no injury marks were found on his body.

The statement claimed that Singh was found unconscious on the roadside in Chhajju Bagh locality from where he was taken to PMCH, the state's largest government hospital.

Also Read

Ex-JD(U) president RCP Singh joins BJP, attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Demolition of old Patna Collectorate was a mistake, says Bihar BJP MP

Bihar riots were orchestrated, culprits will be exposed soon: CM Nitish

No domicile-based reservation for teaching jobs in Bihar govt schools

Oppn must move forward with common minimum programme: Bihar Congress chief

Ajit Pawar takes charge as Maharashtra's finance and planning minister

Ashok Gehlot forgot all his pre-poll promises: BJP's Prahlad Joshi

Ex-Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam takes oath as cabinet minister

Since triple talaq law, rate of divorce among Muslims down 96%: Kerala Guv

Uttarakhand Cong leaders meet Kharge, Rahul; 2024 LS polls on agenda

Topics :BJPPatna

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story