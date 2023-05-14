An outsider inside: Is this beginning of the end or a new start for 'PTR'?

“Now, it is very clear that PTR was transferred to the IT department only because of the audio tapes. The minister has not reacted legally, and he is hesitating about filing a complaint. It shows the audio is real. If Stalin feels PTR was incompetent in running the finance ministry, he should apologise to the people. As long as that does not happen, people will conclude this transfer is because the CM is afraid of removing PTR, and he may expect more such revelations,” Tamil Nadu BJP Vice-President Narayanan Thirupathy told Business Standard.

In the first audio released on April 19, PTR is allegedly heard saying Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi and son-in-law V Sabareesan illegally made about Rs 30,000 crore last year. This was followed by another audio on April 25, in which he is heard praising the BJP for its ‘one man, one post’ strategy. Immediately after this, PTR came out in public, calling the recordings ‘fabricated’.