Andhra CM Naidu launches ₹15,000 aid scheme for auto rickshaw, cab drivers

The scheme aims to support drivers whose earnings have been affected by the state's 'Stree Shakti' initiative, which provides free bus travel for women in select APSRTC services

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launches the ‘Auto Driverla Sevalo’ scheme | Photo: X/ @ncbn
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched the ‘Auto Driverla Sevalo’ scheme, under which over 290,000 auto rickshaw, cab and maxi cab drivers will receive an annual financial assistance of ₹15,000.
 
The scheme aims to support drivers whose earnings have been affected by the state’s ‘Stree Shakti’ initiative, which provides free bus travel for women in select APSRTC services. For 2025-26, the government will disburse ₹436 crore directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.
 
Launching the scheme at Singh Nagar in Vijayawada, Naidu said, “If any of you do not receive this (scheme), report it to us and we will take the responsibility for everybody to get the money.” Calling the launch “a real festival,” he said the NDA alliance government “lives up to its word.”
 
The chief minister acknowledged the daily struggles of drivers, saying that poor road conditions often eat into their earnings. “Bodies get exhausted,” he said, adding that the TDP-led government had already spent ₹3,400 crore to repair 23,000 km of roads and assured there will be “no potholes.”
 
Naidu said his government is implementing several welfare measures to improve living standards and urged people to focus on their children’s education. He announced plans to gradually convert all public transport vehicles to electric and assured drivers there would be “no harassment” from authorities.
 
He also promised to withdraw a government order related to fines but urged drivers to follow traffic rules, noting that CCTV surveillance would ensure accountability. “Your disciplined nature will lead to the development of tourism and improvement of law and order,” he said.
 
Acknowledging the presence of ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Rapido, Naidu said the government would soon launch a dedicated app for autorickshaw drivers to receive bookings directly, supported by a control room to reduce waiting time.
 
The chief minister further announced plans to set up an Autorickshaw Drivers’ Welfare Board and urged drivers to “tell passengers about the good things the NDA alliance government is doing for them.”
 
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Vijayawada MP K Sivanath and other leaders attended the event. Naidu, Kalyan, and Lokesh arrived at the venue in autorickshaws.

Topics :Andhra PradeshChandrababu Naiduauto rickshawCab driver

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

