Print, TV advertising volumes on PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday

On television, government political and social ads conveying wishes accounted for nearly 28 hours of airtime across over 90 channels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:53 PM IST
More than 220 advertisers used 108,000 column centimetres across over 400 Indian newspapers to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on September 17 this year. The SRM Group and JK Tyre were among the top advertisers. Add political and social ads wishing him and the total comes to 363,000 column centimetres according to AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. 
 
On television, government political and social ads conveying wishes accounted for nearly 28 hours of airtime across over 90 channels. Non-political advertisers or ‘pure advertisers’ as AdEx defines them, advertised for a total of half an hour across different channels. While there was a lot of digital advertising too, online ads are coded differently making specific theme ads difficult to discern unlike say in TV or print. That meant not enough data sets were available for analysis, says the TAM report.  
 
“The scale of greetings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday was remarkable across media,” says L V Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research.
 
What could it be compared to? 
 
“Most events are multi-day or built over a period of time, hence not directly comparable with this one day event,” he noted.  
 

Topics :Narendra Modiprint mediaadvertisingPolitics

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 10:53 PM IST

