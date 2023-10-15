Home / Politics / Andhra CM to inaugurate Infosys, Pharma units in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to visit Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli district on October 16. The Chief Minister will inaugurate several Pharma units and Vizag Infosys.

State Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath along with other ministers Pendurthi MLA Adeep Raj, Elamanchili MLA Kannababu Raju, Anakapalli District Collector Ravi Patan Shetty, SP Muralikrishna, JC Jahnavi and others inspected the arrangements for Chief Minister's visit to the state.

Minister Amarnath inspected the helipads set up to celebrate the Chief Minister's arrival. The area where the inauguration ceremony will be held was also inspected thoroughly by the ministers and appropriate instructions were given to the officials and the management.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the newly constructed Adarapu building complex, Larus Labs, EUGIA Sterils Pvt Ltd company at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma city and will interact with the employees.

He will also inaugurate the newly constructed Unit-2 Formulation Block at Laurus Labs, LSPL Unit-2. Reddy will also lay the foundation stone for Lawrence Lab Unit-11 and LSPL Unit-3.

CM Jagan will inaugurate Infosys at IT SEZ in Rushikonda on October 16.

The State Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath advised the Infosys officials to make appropriate arrangements, as Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy may hold a face-to-face meeting with the Infosys employees.

Amarnath said that the Visakhapatnam Campus of Infosys at Rushikonda will be a milestone for Andhra Pradesh in the IT sector.

"The announcement by the management of Infosys that they will start their operations with a thousand employees in the first phase is a good development for the IT sector of Visakhapatnam," he said.

"The government has already taken the initiative to make Visakhapatnam an IT destination, and many companies have entered Visakhapatnam," he added.

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyAndhra PradeshInfosys Visakhapatnam

