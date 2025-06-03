Home / Politics / Oppn parties demand special session of Parliament, write letter to PM

Oppn parties demand special session of Parliament, write letter to PM

Leaders from several parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, and Shiv Sena (UBT) were part of the meeting

Jairam Ramesh
Congress' Jairam Ramesh and Deependra Hooda, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, SP's Ramgopal Yadav, RJD's Manoj Jha, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut attended the meeting
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Leaders from 16 opposition parties demanded a special session of Parliament on Operation Sindoor in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as INDIA bloc parties held a meeting on the issue in the national capital on Tuesday.

Leaders from several parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, and Shiv Sena (UBT) were part of the meeting.

INDIA bloc MPs have signed a letter addressed to the prime minister raising the demand for a special session of Parliament, opposition leaders said.

Congress' Jairam Ramesh and Deependra Hooda, TMC leader Derek O'Brien, SP's Ramgopal Yadav, RJD's Manoj Jha, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut attended the meeting.

The DMK is also among the signatories, but could not join the meeting as it coincided with Karunanidhi's birth anniversary.

National Conference, CPI(M), IUML, CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Kerala Congress, MDMK, CPI(ML) Liberation are also among those who have signed the letter, opposition leaders said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skipped the meeting but will write a separate letter to the prime minister with the demand.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP), however, is not among the parties demanding a special session.

Several Opposition parties have been demanding a special session of Parliament since the Pahalgam terror attack. The demand was also raised in an all-party meeting held to inform the lawmakers about Operation Sindoor.

Trinamool Congress has suggested that the session should be held in June, after the multi-party delegations which are travelling to different countries to convey India's stand against terrorism return to the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gaurav Gogoi takes charge as Assam Congress chief ahead of elections

No merger talks: Anil Deshmukh denies rumours after Sharad-Ajit Pawar meet

Kharge's photo missing from Congress poster in Goa, BJP slams party

Punjab BJP deletes tribute post for those killed during Operation Bluestar

Unease around Akash Anand's political journey natural, says Mayawati

Topics :Modi govtOppositionOpposition partiesOperation Sindoor

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story