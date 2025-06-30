Home / Politics / Around 50 supporters of MP Chandrashekhar Azad nabbed for vandalism

Around 50 supporters of MP Chandrashekhar Azad nabbed for vandalism

Party workers gathered in large numbers following the information about Chandrashekhar's visit to Isota village in Karchana tehsil on Sunday, and started pelting stones

Chandrashekhar had reached the Circuit House, but was stopped by police due to "security reasons" (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Prayagraj UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Police have arrested around 50 supporters of Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad for resorting to vandalism on Sunday.

The angry supporters of the MP, who was stopped by police on Sunday while on his way to meet the family of a person who died of burn injuries at Isota village in Prayagraj, had created a ruckus and damaged two police vehicles.

The family of the deceased, Devishankar, had claimed that he was burnt to death after he succumbed on April 13.

Chandrashekhar had reached the Circuit House, but was stopped by police due to "security reasons", according to police.

According to Yamuna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra Yadav, 50 people accused of stone pelting and vandalism near Isota village have been arrested so far and the rest are being identified. Cases are being registered against these people under stringent sections.

DCP Yadav said that charges under National Security Act will be imposed on these people and the cost of damage will also be recovered.

Yadav said party workers gathered in large numbers following the information about Chandrashekhar's visit to Isota village in Karchana tehsil on Sunday. They started pelting stones after coming to know that the leader would not be coming.

The dial 112 vehicle and another vehicle were damaged by the mob, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

