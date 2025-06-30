Around 50 supporters of MP Chandrashekhar Azad nabbed for vandalism

Police have arrested around 50 supporters of Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad for resorting to vandalism on Sunday.

The angry supporters of the MP, who was stopped by police on Sunday while on his way to meet the family of a person who died of burn injuries at Isota village in Prayagraj, had created a ruckus and damaged two police vehicles.

The family of the deceased, Devishankar, had claimed that he was burnt to death after he succumbed on April 13.

Chandrashekhar had reached the Circuit House, but was stopped by police due to "security reasons", according to police.

According to Yamuna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra Yadav, 50 people accused of stone pelting and vandalism near Isota village have been arrested so far and the rest are being identified. Cases are being registered against these people under stringent sections.