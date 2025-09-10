Home / Politics / 'Artificial shortage' of urea in Andhra becomes ₹200-250 cr scam: Jagan

'Artificial shortage' of urea in Andhra becomes ₹200-250 cr scam: Jagan

Listing out the prices of various commodities, he claimed that the previous YSRCP government had always intervened and supported farmers when prices dropped

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Jagan Mohan
Alleging that farmers are not receiving adequate support prices for their produce in the state, Jagan said it has driven them to "suicide" (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 12:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lashing out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the "shortage" in urea supply to farmers, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the artificial scarcity of the fertiliser has resulted in a scam of ₹200- ₹250 crore.

Addressing a press conference, Jagan claimed that the police threatened to register cases against YSRCP leaders who took part in the protests organised by his party on Tuesday.

Alleging that farmers are not receiving adequate support prices for their produce in the state, Jagan said it has driven them to "suicide".

It is evident that the fertiliser is being diverted to the black market, creating scarcity. With the encouragement and involvement of Chandrababu Naidu, its sale in the black market has turned into a scam worth ₹200- ₹250 crore. The ill-gotten money is being distributed from the top to the bottom (of the leadership), the former CM alleged.

Listing out the prices of various commodities, he claimed that the previous YSRCP government had always intervened and supported farmers when prices dropped.

Referring to the state government's decision to develop 10 medical colleges under the PPP model, Jagan alleged that government assets were being sold for peanuts by Naidu's administration.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cong extends wishes to VP-elect Radhakrishnan with 'impartiality' reminder

Tharoor lauds Sudarshan Reddy after V-P poll loss, says fight is for ideals

Premium

Datanomics: Low vote share, big office as new VP's winning margin declines

Oppn MPs also voted for Radhakrishnan, listening to their conscience: BJP

BJP's arithmetic victory a moral, political defeat: Congress on VP poll

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyN Chandrababu NaiduAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh government

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story