BJP's arithmetic victory a moral, political defeat: Congress on VP poll

Soon after NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential polls, the Congress on Tuesday said the Opposition stood united for the election with a "most respectable" performance and claimed that the BJP's arithmetical victory is both "moral and political defeat".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended best wishes to Radhakrishnan on securing victory in the election, while also expressing sincere gratitude to B Sudershan Reddy for being the "united Opposition's joint candidate" and for his spirited and principled fight.

"This was more than an election; it was a battle of ideology, reaffirming that governments with authoritarian tendencies must be checked to protect our Constitution and democracy," Kharge said on X.

"We hope the new Vice President-elect will uphold the highest ethos of Parliamentary traditions, ensuring equal space and dignity for the Opposition, and not succumb to pressures of the ruling dispensation," the Congress chief said. The vice president, the second highest constitutional office in the order of precedence, must be revitalised to reflect independence, fairness, and strength in safeguarding democratic values, Kharge said. "We must also remember why this election was necessitated. Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned suddenly on the very day he chaired the opening of the Monsoon Sessionan exit still unexplained and unceremonious," he said. "As we move forward, transparency, accountability, and respect for Constitutional positions must guide our institutions in letter and spirit," Kharge said.