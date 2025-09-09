Home / Politics / BJP's arithmetic victory a moral, political defeat: Congress on VP poll

BJP's arithmetic victory a moral, political defeat: Congress on VP poll

"This was more than an election; it was a battle of ideology, reaffirming that governments with authoritarian tendencies must be checked to protect our Constitution and democracy," Kharge said on X

"We hope the new Vice President-elect will uphold the highest ethos of Parliamentary traditions, ensuring equal space and dignity for the Opposition, and not succumb to pressures of the ruling dispensation," the Congress chief said. (Photo:PTI)
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:29 PM IST
Soon after NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential polls, the Congress on Tuesday said the Opposition stood united for the election with a "most respectable" performance and claimed that the BJP's arithmetical victory is both "moral and political defeat".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended best wishes to Radhakrishnan on securing victory in the election, while also expressing sincere gratitude to B Sudershan Reddy for being the "united Opposition's joint candidate" and for his spirited and principled fight.

"This was more than an election; it was a battle of ideology, reaffirming that governments with authoritarian tendencies must be checked to protect our Constitution and democracy," Kharge said on X.

"We hope the new Vice President-elect will uphold the highest ethos of Parliamentary traditions, ensuring equal space and dignity for the Opposition, and not succumb to pressures of the ruling dispensation," the Congress chief said.

The vice president, the second highest constitutional office in the order of precedence, must be revitalised to reflect independence, fairness, and strength in safeguarding democratic values, Kharge said.

"We must also remember why this election was necessitated. Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned suddenly on the very day he chaired the opening of the Monsoon Sessionan exit still unexplained and unceremonious," he said.

"As we move forward, transparency, accountability, and respect for Constitutional positions must guide our institutions in letter and spirit," Kharge said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asserted that the Opposition stood united for the vice presidential election.

"Its performance has undeniably been most respectable. Its joint candidate Justice (retd) B Sudershan Reddy secured 40% of the vote. In 2022, the Opposition had received 26% of the vote in the vice presidential elections," Ramesh said.

"The BJP's arithmetical victory is really both a moral and political defeat. The ideological battle continues undiminished," Ramesh said.

NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes, Returning Officer P C Mody said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

