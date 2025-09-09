Datanomics: Low vote share, big office as new VP's winning margin declines

On Tuesday, C P Radhakrishnan, the candidate from the National Democratic Alliance, was elected new Vice President (VP). However, his winning margin over the Opposition nominee, V Sudarshan Reddy, declined compared to that of his five predecessors. Notably, only six VPs have gone on to become President of India, with the last being K R Narayanan in 1997. According to his declaration, Radhakrishnan has assets worth nearly ₹66 crore, of which nearly ₹42 crore comes from agricultural landholdings registered in his name.