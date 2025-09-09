Home / Politics / Datanomics: Low vote share, big office as new VP's winning margin declines

Vice-presidents: From Radhakrishan to Radhakrishnan

C P Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India. | File Image
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:47 PM IST
On Tuesday, C P Radhakrishnan, the candidate from the National Democratic Alliance, was elected new Vice President (VP). However, his winning margin over the Opposition nominee, V Sudarshan Reddy, declined compared to that of his five predecessors. Notably, only six VPs have gone on to become President of India, with the last being K R Narayanan in 1997.  According to his declaration, Radhakrishnan has assets worth nearly ₹66 crore, of which nearly ₹42 crore comes from agricultural landholdings registered in his name. 
 
Vote share of ruling candidates 
 

INC tops, BJP edges up  
Most Vice Presidents in India had a political affiliation with the Congress in the past. 
a
 
Seven out of 15 former VPs who also served as governors were born in South India 
 
  

Topics :Vice PresidentVice President electionNDA govtParliamentLok Sabha MPsRajya Sabha

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

