Arvind Kejriwal slams BJP for making power situation worse in Delhi

As the residents of Jagatpur village in Burari staged a protest against Delhi's electricity department, claiming to face prolonged power cuts, Aam Aadmi Party's chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government on Friday for "making the power situation worse" in the national capital.

Claiming that the previous AAP-led government had set up the power system with "great difficulty," Kejriwal, in a post on X said, "We had set up the power system in Delhi with great difficulty, we had worked very hard. And we kept an eye on it daily. There was no power cut anywhere for ten years. These people have made the power situation worse in just one and a half months."

The residents of Jagatpur village had reportedly blocked the outer Delhi Ring Road, claiming to be facing prolonged power outage in the area.

The protest comes amidst the Delhi government presenting their 2025 budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta calling it the "biggest increase" of budget in the country. However, the Opposition AAP has criticised the budget for being presented "without an economic survey." Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi had also written to the assembly speaker, urging for a discussion on the budget.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the budget as a "historic" step towards transforming Delhi into an investment and innovation-friendly city.

With a total allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore, the budget aims to drive growth, development, and improvement in the quality of life for Delhi's residents.

Rs 19,291 crore has been allocated for education, an increase of 17 pc from last time. Similarly, the budget for the transport sector, including for roads and bridges Rs 12,952 crore, an increase of 73 pc. Housing and Urban Development projects budget has been increased by 9 pc from last year.

The Delhi CM said earlier, "In 2024-2025, the budget was Rs 76,000 crore, and this time, the budget is Rs 1 lakh crore, which is an increase of 31.58 per cent. We can call it the biggest increase in any budget in the country.