Thackeray dubs 'Saugat-e-Modi' as 'Saugat-e-Satta', slams BJP's 'hypocrisy'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday criticised the BJP for its 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative for Muslims, labelling it as 'Saugat-e-Satta' intended solely for the upcoming Bihar elections, a remark that prompted strong response from the ruling party, which insisted it does not harbour anti-Muslim or anti-Christian sentiments.

At a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray accused the BJP of hypocrisy, arguing when the Shiv Sena (UBT) garnered significant support from Muslim voters in the Lok Sabha polls last year, the BJP condemned him for supposedly abandoning Hindutva, coining phrases like "Satta Jihad." "But now, the same people have reversed their position," he said.

Questioning the sincerity of the BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' programme, Thackeray asked, "Will this 'Saugat-e-Satta' (gift of power) be limited to the Bihar elections (scheduled in 2025-end), or will it have a lasting impact? The BJP should also declare that it has given up Hindutva." In response, Maharashtra BJP president and state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, while speaking in Nagpur, defended the 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative, which aims to support minorities, and criticised Thackeray's comments.

The programme, launched ahead of Eid next week, aims to distribute food items, including vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, and sugar, as well as salwar-suit fabric for women, in the minority community.

Responding to Thackeray's criticism, Bawankule reiterated the BJP's commitment to inclusivity, stating, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed Eid greetings to all 'deshbhakts' (patriots) during Ramzan. Accordingly, the BJP's minority unit has initiated this programme (Saugat-e-Modi) for Muslims." Thackeray, however, accused the BJP of fostering communal tensions, claiming, "Muslims face police action, their homes are burnt, and Hindus are incited to instigate riots against them." The former CM further added, "The BJP has spread poison against Islam for years, and now it seeks the Muslim community's votes...The BJP should clarify whether it wants to offer poison or food to Muslims." Expressing his scepticism, Thackeray said he would like to see images of BJP Hindutva advocates visiting Muslim households to distribute 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits.