Atishi claims 'internal tussle' among BJP MLAs over portfolio allocation

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday said "internal conflicts" are happening among BJP MLAs over portfolio allocation and accused the party of making excuses to avoid fulfilling its poll promises.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that BJP leaders were engaged in a "tussle" over ministerial posts to "exploit" public funds.

She further alleged that the BJP had no intention of delivering the commitments the party made in its election manifesto.

"We have learned from our sources that the BJP is planning to blame the AAP for its failure to fulfil promises. They will claim that the Delhi government has no money due to the previous AAP administration," Atishi said.

Highlighting the AAP government's financial track record, she stated that Delhi's budget had increased from Rs 31,000 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 77,000 crore in 2024-25 during its tenure.

"In the last 10 years, Delhi's budget has grown 2.5 folds. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government even repaid the debt inherited from the previous Congress administration," the senior AAP leader added.

Atishi demanded that BJP to implement all its promises without any delay, particularly the promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to women.

The BJP, which secured a landslide victory in the recently concluded 70-member Delhi Assembly elections, is yet to announce its chief minister and cabinet. The party won 48 seats, while AAP was reduced to 22, marking a significant decline from its 2020 tally of 62 seats.