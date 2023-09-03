Atishi pulls up officials for non-payment of salaries to civil volunteers

Delhi's Revenue Minister Atishi on Sunday pulled up officials over non-payment of salaries to civil defence volunteers for the past several months and instructed the Principal Secretary (Revenue) to release the salaries of all civil defence volunteers within a week, an official statement said.

According to the statement, in the orders given to the Principal Secretary (Revenue), Atishi has emphasized the need for immediate coordination with the Finance Department to expedite the process of disbursing salaries to civil defence volunteers.

"It has come to my attention that despite their service in various government departments, civil defence volunteers have not received their salaries for the past several months. This situation is alarming and should be addressed immediately," she said.

The Revenue Minister further stated that during the COVID-induced pandemic, the role played by civil defence volunteers was extraordinary. At that time, they assisted millions of Delhi residents. They supported the government in mobilizing people and delivering relief services to those in need. Their dedication and commitment are commendable.

Additionally, she mentioned that recently, when Delhi faced floods, the role of civil defence volunteers was of utmost importance. These volunteers worked diligently in every relief camp, delivering relief supplies to flood-affected individuals and organizing facilities for them.

"Despite being on duty during such times, not releasing their salaries is not appropriate. The Principal Secretary (Revenue) should immediately take notice of this and coordinate with the Finance Department to release the salaries of all civil defence volunteers within 7 days," she added.