'Attackers' of Constitution posing as it's 'champion': Tejasvi Surya in LS

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slammed the Congress in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, saying the "attackers" of the Constitution are posing as "champions" of the Constitution in a "hypocritical drama" that is going on for decades in the country.

Participating in a two-day debate in the Lower House on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", the Bangalore South MP alleged that parties like the Congress consider India not as a civilisational state or a nation but "a mere hotchpotch union of states".

"For a very long time, a big hypocritical drama has been conducted in this country, where those who are the attackers of the Constitution have posed themselves as champions of the Constitution. This hypocrisy must be exposed. For a very long time, this hypocrisy has continued.

"The BJP is the protector of the Constitution and the protector of territorial integrity. Other political parties like the Congress consider India not as a civilisational state, not as a nation, but a mere hotchpotch union of states. This is an attack on the Constitution. It is this difference in the philosophy of approaching the nation and the Constitution that resulted in the Congress and its successive dynast prime ministers attacking not just the Constitution but the very soul of this country," he said.

Surya alleged that the insertion of the words "socialist" and "secular" in the Constitution was an attempt at making it rigid.

"The forcible insertion of (the words) socialist and secular in the Indian Constitution, during the 42nd amendment, was not the first attempt at introducing these two ideas in the Constitution and making the Constitution rigid. Even during the Constituent Assembly debates, a proposal was made to add (the words) socialist and secular into the Constitution's Preamble and this was categorically rejected by Baba Saheb (Ambedkar) and the reason is very telling," he added.

More From This Section

The MP noted that a lot of opposition members said on Friday that the Congress did this with a laudable objective.

"Their only objective was to create a monopoly for dynasty in politics and a monopoly in the economy, so there will be no challenge to the Congress party's first family. The idea was that by bringing socialism, by saying that there was only one type of government and only one type of party, dynastic rule was perpetuated and the idea was that politics will be controlled by the dynasty's monopoly and the economy, in turn, would be controlled by the states' monopoly.

"This vicious cycle kept the country poor, hungry and backward. The thrusting of socialism cost the country dearly," he said.

Surya also slammed the DMK, saying its leaders talk of eradicating the Sanatan Dharma.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said "Imposing Emergency, suspending fundamental rights, forcible sterilisation of people were attacks on the Constitution and today, we are listening to their speeches on the Constitution," Surya said.