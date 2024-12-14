Business Standard
Home / Politics / BJP ridiculing Savarkar by talking of protecting Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

BJP ridiculing Savarkar by talking of protecting Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said that the ideologue of the BJP and RSS, Savarkar, had said there is nothing Indian about the Constitution, and that he preferred Hindu religious text 'Manusmriti'

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

The Congress leader also talked about caste census, and supported removing the 50 percent cap on reservations. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on saturday cited V D Savarkar's remarks that there was nothing Indian about the Constitution and took a jibe at the BJP, saying that by talking of protecting the Constitution, the ruling party is "ridiculing" Savarkar.

Participating in a debate on 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, the Congress leader said Savarkar, who is seen as an ideologue of the BJP and RSS, had said there is nothing Indian about the Constitution, and that he preferred Hindu religious text 'Manusmriti' to it.

"The Constitution is a document of modern India but it could never have been written without ancient India and her ideas," Rahul Gandhi said.

 

Savarkar had said there is nothing Indian about the Constitution and called Manusmriti a scripture "most worshipable" for Hindus after the Vedas, according to Gandhi.

"Nice that you say you are defending the Constitution, but I want to ask, do you stand by your leader's words? Because when you speak about protecting the Constitution you are abusing, ridiculing Savarkar," the Leader of Opposition told the BJP.

He said a battle is taking place in India, and recited the story of 'Eklavya' who had sacrificed his thumb as a tribute to Guru Dronacharya.

More From This Section

Sukhdeo Bhagat, Sukhdeo

Cong bolstered democracy to extent that tea-seller could become PM: Bhagat

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Congress did not give Ambedkar his due, says Rijiju during debate in LS

Nana Patole

Not given resignation, but everyone should get a chance: Nana Patole

Left, Cong protest in Kolkata after RG Kar case suspects granted bail

Left, Cong protest in Kolkata after RG Kar case suspects granted bail

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala CM urges PM to withdraw decision on VGF for Vizhinjam Port Project

"When you give Dharavi to Adani, you chop off the thumb of the small and medium businesses there...You have fired tear gas shells on farmers outside Delhi, the farmers are asking for fair prices...You are cutting the thumb of that farmer," he said.

The Congress leader also talked about caste census, and supported removing the 50 percent cap on reservations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

LIVE news: South Korean legislators impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law bid

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Highlights: Reliance Industries buys 74% stake in Navi Mumbai IIA for $192 mn

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Political business: INDIA demands Mamata, moves against Jagdeep Dhankhar

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Better than my maiden speech: Rahul Gandhi hails Priyanka's LS speech

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

National assets being handed to select capitalists: Rahul slams Centre

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Savarkar BJP Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon