Bayron Biswas moving to TMC will not impact Congress-Left alliance: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) leadership has emphasised that the recent incident of Left Front-supported Congress legislator Bayron Biswas shifting to Trinamool Congress will not have any impact on the Left Front-Congress understanding in West Bengal.

The CPI(M) politburo member and the state secretary Md Salim gave a clear indication to the party's rank and file during the ongoing two-day state committee meeting of the party that got underway on Wednesday.

A state committee member of the party said that Salim made his point clear that although both BJP at the national level and the Trinamool Congress at the state level are always trying to decamp elected public representatives from opponent political parties, this should not have any impact on the party's own alliance programmes.

"It is unfortunate that some elected representatives are turning out to be political turncoats even after being elected by people. But that does not mean the end of the necessity for a Left Front- Congress understanding in West Bengal. The recent results of the Sagardighi bypolls have proved that the people have started accepting the Left Front-Congress alliance in a major way. The event of Bayron Biswas being lured by Trinamool proves that the state's ruling has started getting worried about the Left Front - Congress alliance," Salim reportedly said in the meeting.

On the seat-sharing agreement for the forthcoming elections for the three-tier panchayat system in the state, the CPI(M) state leadership does not want to enforce any existing formula. "Rather, the state leadership of the party wants the respective district committees to discuss their Congress counterparts in the respective districts and take a decision on this count. And not just Congress, we are keen on any understanding with any democratic and secular forces who are both anti-BJP and anti-Congress at the same time," the CPI(M) leader said.

--IANS

