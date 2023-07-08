Home / Politics / Bengal under TMC known for crimes, anti-national activities, says BJP

He alleged that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government has been using criminals for violence during the elections by giving them protection

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BJP (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
The BJP on Saturday attacked the TMC government in West Bengal, alleging that the state under its rule has become a tragic example of violence in democracy.

Hitting out at the TMC over violence during the panchayat elections, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters that the state used to be a centre of art, culture and science. Now, it is known for "crimes, anti-national activities and dangerous appeasement".

He alleged that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government has been using criminals for violence during the elections by giving them protection.

Members of the BJP and the Left-Congress combine have been killed and such a situation has emerged that different factions of the TMC are attacking each other, Trivedi alleged.

Violence has been going on in Bengal for years. It is not only continuing but gradually rising, he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP's critics, Trivedi said they cannot see these murders in their opposition to the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The situation in Bengal is a lot like in Bihar of the 1990s, Trivdei said, accusing the TMC of tainting the polls with blood. The state government's actions have been exposed through Constitutional means, he said.

The BJP leader also praised the judicial intervention in the polls, saying things could have been worse but for these measures, including the deployment of central forces.

In a swipe at the State Election Commission, he said it had itself demanded security forces for carrying out elections but cannot decide what kind of forces there should be.

While opposition parties in the state such as the BJP have pitched for the extensive use of central forces, accusing the state police of supporting the ruling party, the TMC has often labelled similar allegations against the central forces.

Around 5.67 crore voters are likely to exercise their franchise to choose representatives for nearly 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samities and 63,229 gram panchayats.

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

