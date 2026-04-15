BJD raises delimitation concerns, backs it if Odisha rights intact

Odisha on Wednesday joined the southern states that have historically expressed concerns over population-linked redistribution of parliamentary seats, with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) raising red flags over the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise.

In a strongly worded letter, party president Naveen Patnaik urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take an immediate and firm stand against the potential erosion of Odisha’s political voice at the national level.

Patnaik argued that the proposed restructuring of Lok Sabha seats could disproportionately disadvantage Odisha despite its success in population control, as its relative share in Parliament will be reduced, weakening its influence in national decision-making.

He urged Majhi to convene a special session of the Odisha Assembly within 48 hours to pass a resolution ensuring that not even 0.001 per cent of Odisha's political rights is taken away by other states. Highlighting the projected impact of the proposed Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to expand the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 members, Patnaik said Odisha’s representation may rise numerically from 21 to 29 seats, but the state’s proportional share in the Lok Sabha would decline from around 3.9 per cent to 3.4 per cent. “Odisha, which has been a frontrunner in moderating population growth and nurturing human capital, faces a potential 15 per cent loss in political representation nationally. Our political voice and influence will be taken away to be redistributed in other states,” he pointed out.

The BJD said Odisha will be the fourth-biggest loser in this exercise, which will be a huge blow to the aspirations of 4.5 crore Odias and a grave injustice to future generations. Patnaik, however, welcomed women’s reservation. Invoking the legacy of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, he said Biju Babu was a strong votary of women’s empowerment, who pioneered reservation in legislative bodies, entrusting power to women. “BJD has always championed women's representation, ensuring their presence in Parliament and state assemblies. Odisha implemented 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj Institutions, and we actively support national legislation for women's empowerment,” he said.

Patnaik said the party will welcome the Delimitation Bill only if Odisha's political rights remain intact. “This is not just an issue of numbers. The Bill hits directly at the spirit of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution. Any reduction in political rights will undermine the aspirations of Odisha and its people,” he observed. Odisha, Patnaik said, was officially formed as a separate state on April 1, 1936, becoming the first state in India created on a linguistic basis, uniting Odia-speaking people under one banner. He recalled that Odisha played a pivotal role in India's freedom struggle. “From the earliest uprising — the Paika Rebellion of 1817 to the Quit India Movement of 1942, leaders such as Buxi Jagabandhu, Veer Surendra Sai and Gopabandhu Das made immense contributions to the cause of liberty. The youngest patriot of India, Baji Rout, sacrificed his life at the age of 12, becoming an eternal symbol of courage,” he said.