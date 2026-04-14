Samrat Choudhary: From regional player to BJP's chosen face in Bihar

The Kushwahas, or Koeris, the caste to which Samrat Choudhary belongs, are the second-most significant OBC caste in Bihar (4.21 per cent), and said to be electorally significant in at least a fifth of Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats. The Kushwahas and Kurmis, the caste to which Nitish Kumar belongs, are considered kindred socioeconomic communities and known as “Luv-Kush” communities, together comprising 7 per cent of the population.