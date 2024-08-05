BJP, affiliates talk about cows but can't protect them: TMC MP Ghosh

Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh on Monday alleged that the BJP and its affiliates talk about cows, but they have been unable to provide them with enough fodder and or protect them from dying of the lumpy cow disease. Participating in a debate on the demands for grants for the Ministry of Fishing, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, the lawmaker also thanked people of her constituency for her victory and defeating the politics of "hatred and betrayal."



"I thank people of Jadavpur who sent me here and proved that politics of hatred and betrayal will not work in West Bengal," Ghosh said.

Referring to the allegation that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's microphone was switched off during a meeting of the NITI Aayog, she said, "I hope you will let me finish my speech today, because at the recent NITI Aayog meeting our honourable chief minister who is the only woman chief minister in India at present, her mic was shut off."



Ghosh said that stopping the CM from speaking was akin to silencing the people of Bengal and warned the BJP that "People of bengal will turn off the mic of your party, its just one election away."



On animal husbandry, she said that 70 per cent of India's rural poor depend on livestock, but the sector hardly receives its just share. She raised concerns over rising price of cattle and poultry feed, and pointed out the nine-year high wholesale fodder inflation.

"What are the farmers going to eat and feed their families and the cattle? This forces farmers to sell their cattle, and pushes them eventually to suicide," she said.

"In the last 10 years, 1,12,000 farmers have committed suicide. In last 10 years, every day, 30 farmers have killed themselves.

"They talk about gau-raksha (protecting cows), people should know that there is a fodder crisis in India," she said, adding that the minister has admitted there is a fodder shortage in a written reply.

"It means cows are dying without food in government owned gaushalas (cowsheds), especially in the BJP-ruled states," she said.

Ghosh said 32.7 lakh cattle got infected with lumpy cow disease, and 2.4 lakh cattle heads died within months. "They say cow is their mother, but they can't protect it."



Ghosh also raised concerns about rising milk prices.

"India is at the first position in milk production, but since the government has not been able to bridge the gaps, we have turned into an importer Price of milk has gone up by 55 per cent in last ten years," she said.

She said India is at the second position in egg production, yet eggs are not being given in mid-day meals in a number of states.

"Children are malnourished yet BJP-ruled states don't give eggs in mid day meal," the lawmaker from Jadavpur Parliamentary constituency said.

She also stressed on the need to increase allocation for fisheries, and raised concern about fishing in the Loktak lake of Manipur, which has been witnessing disturbance since last year's clashes between the Meitei and Kukis.

"They may have allergy from the word Manipur, but the fact remains, the last 1.5 years of lack of governance has led to the endangerment of fish species in Loktak lake," she said.

BJP MP Dushyant Singh meanwhile lauded the budgetary grants for the ministry, and said animal husbandry has a big role in doubling the income of farmers. "Livestock is important for poverty alleviation, nutrition security," he said.

He said the 21st livestock census will be completed by December, adding that livestock is particularly important for his state Rajasthan, which is water scarce.

Singh said that milk production has increased under the BJP's rule, and today India contributes to 23 per cent of global milk production.

Benny Benhan of Congress talked about the impact of climate change on those who depend on fishing and livestock, and mentioned the landslide in Wayanad of Kerala.

"The landslide in Wayanad illustrates how climate change can have devastating effects on those who depend on fisheries and animal husbandry for survival. Majority of lives lost were farmers," he said.

"Coastal floods caused by high tides are increasingly affecting fishermen, there is an urgent need to strengthen the sector and ensure it is more adaptive," he said.

India has a long coastline, and fisheries are an important source of food, nutrition and livelihood, said the lawmaker, who also advocated against promotion of tourism, which, he claimed, may adversely affect the fishermen.

"Adequate discourse on rights and well being of farmers are often undermined," he said.

"Another critical issue devastating erosion due to turbulence, compensation provided to them is inadequate. Government must address this disparity and ensure adequate and timely compensation is provided," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP from Fatehpur Naresh Chandra Uttam Patel said there is a big issue in Uttar Pradesh of stray cattle and said that the government was not making any efforts made to deal with the issue.