Rekha Gupta announced new Delhi Chief Minister, Parvesh Verma becomes Dy CM

Meanwhile, BJP MP-elect Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat in the Delhi elections, has been elected as the Deputy Chief Minister. Additionally, the saffron party named Vijender Gupta as the Assembly Speaker. Gupta's selection as CM marks the first time since 2014, when the BJP swept to power at the Centre, that the party has chosen a woman to head a state where it is in power. She also becomes the fourth woman to hold Delhi's top post, following Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (INC), and Atishi (AAP). ALSO READ: Exploring journey of India's women Chief Ministers: From Sucheta to Atishi The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Shalimar Bagh MLA-elect Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Wednesday (February 19). The new Delhi CM will take oath on Thursday, which is expected to be attended by high-profile dignitaries, celebrities, and party workers.Meanwhile, BJP MP-elect Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat in the Delhi elections, has been elected as the Deputy Chief Minister. Additionally, the saffron party named Vijender Gupta as the Assembly Speaker.Gupta's selection as CM marks the first time since 2014, when the BJP swept to power at the Centre, that the party has chosen a woman to head a state where it is in power. She also becomes the fourth woman to hold Delhi's top post, following Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (INC), and Atishi (AAP).

Gupta won the Shalimar Bagh (North-West) seat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election with 68,200 votes. An experienced BJP leader, Gupta has served as the general secretary and president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) and is a member of the party's national executive. She has had two successful terms as a councillor, representing Uttari Pitampura in 2007 and North Pitampura in 2012. Gupta was made the new Delhi CM after she defeated Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Bandana Kumari by a margin of 29,595 votes in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections.The suspense over the next Delhi Chief Minister has been building ever since February 8, after the BJP's thumping comeback to the national capital's seat of power. Having not held office for the last 27 years, the party achieved its comeback by winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats in the Delhi elections.

This marked the significant political transformation for the BJP, which could only secure 11 seats over the two previous elections. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), vying for the third consecutive term, suffered a defeat this time, winning only 22 seats.

The selection process kicked off during noon when the party’s highest governing authority, the Parliamentary Board, met to designate ex-Cabinet Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and the party’s National Secretary, Om Prakash Dhankar, as ‘observers’ for the gathering of newly elected MLAs this afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose visit to France and the US had postponed the selection process, presided over the meeting. In the evening, the BJP’s MLAs convened — with Prasad and Dhankar present — to choose their leader in the Delhi Assembly.

Delhi CM’s oath ceremony to host high-profile dignitaries

Preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony for the new chief minister of Delhi, set for 11 am on Thursday, February 20. To be hosted at Ram Leela Ground in Delhi, the ceremony will welcome various dignitaries, including political personalities, international guests, and celebrities. According to reports, for the venue, three platforms will be arranged: one for high-profile dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, BJP President JP Nadda, the new chief minister, and their cabinet; and two for union ministers, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers, and other guests.

Distinguished attendees will include Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, along with several Union ministers.

Additionally, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from BJP-led states will also be invited, even though some may be unable to attend due to ongoing budget sessions in their states. Reports suggest that around 40 celebrities will also be in attendance.

Other notable guests, including Delhi’s Chief Secretary and the Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, will also be present at the ceremony. In line with tradition, outgoing Delhi CM Atishi and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will also be invited.

According to BJP MP Yogender Chandolia, around 50,000 people, including party supporters and city residents, are expected to attend the event. Party leaders anticipate that the figure could rise to 100,000, fuelled by the excitement over the BJP’s return to power in Delhi.