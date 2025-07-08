Home / Politics / BJP appoints Manmohan Samal as Odisha president for 2nd consecutive term

BJP appoints Manmohan Samal as Odisha president for 2nd consecutive term

Samal's reappointment to the post was announced by the BJP's central election observer Sanjay Jaiswal in the presence of senior leaders at the party's state headquarters

manmohan samal bjp odisha president
Samal was the lone leader to file the nomination for the post and, therefore, elected unopposed. (Photo: X @PTI_News)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:47 PM IST
The ruling BJP on Tuesday reappointed Manmohan Samal as its Odisha unit president.

Samal's reappointment to the post was announced by the BJP's central election observer Sanjay Jaiswal in the presence of senior leaders at the party's state headquarters. 

He was the lone leader to file the nomination for the post and, therefore, elected unopposed, Jaiswal said.

This will be Samal's second consecutive term and fourth term in all. His earlier three terms were from November 1999 to October 2000, October 2000 to May 2004, and March 2023 to July 2025.

Born on April 15, 1959, in Bhadrak district, Samal belongs to the OBC community, which constitutes more than 50 per cent of the state's population.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

