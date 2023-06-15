Home / Politics / BJP chief J P Nadda meets Amarinder Singh and his family in Mohali

BJP chief J P Nadda meets Amarinder Singh and his family in Mohali

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday met former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his family at his residence in Mohali

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
BJP chief J P Nadda meets Amarinder Singh and his family in Mohali

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday met former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his family at his residence in Mohali.

Nadda was accompanied by party's national vice president Saudan Singh.

"It was a pleasure to welcome @BJP4India President @JPNadda ji and Vice President @saudansinghbjp ji at my residence today, said the former Punjab chief minister, who is the member of the party's national executive.

On this occasion, Amarinder's wife and MP Preneet Kaur, daughter Jai Inder Kaur and son Raninder Singh were also present. Last year, Amarinder had joined the BJP.

Nadda later met Arjuna awardee and shooter Anjum Moudgil at her residence in Chandigarh.

Besides Saudan Singh, Nadda was also accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain, BJP Chandigarh president Arun Sood in Chandigarh.

BJP president Nadda on Wednesday had addressed a rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as part of the BJP's 'Maha Jan Sampark' programme to mark the completion of nine-year of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Also Read

Capt Amarinder expresses concern over collapse of law and order in Punjab

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh condoles Ludhiana gas leak casualties

Just a few people funded by Pakistan: CM Bhagwant Mann on Ajnala clashes

Batter Smriti Mandhana named RCB captain for Women's Premier League

Channi summoned to appear before Vigilance Bureau today: Punjab Cong chief

BJP wants to do its politics through ED, says Stalin on TN minister arrest

PM Modi created world-class infrastructure in 9 years, says Amit Shah

25 BRS MLAs are in touch with us: Telangana BJP chief ahead of polls

PM Modi's clean chit to China a body blow to national security: Kharge

Oppn MPs to raise Dorsey's 'pressure' remark in parliamentary panel meeting

Topics :BJPJagat Prakash NaddaCaptain Amarinder SinghPunjab

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story