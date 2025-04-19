Raj, Uddhav Thackeray hint at reunion, make common cause in language row

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have indicated a willingness to bury the hatchet after almost two decades of political estrangement. In the wake of increasing outrage against the incumbent state government's decision to make Hindi an obligatory subject in schools, there is a chance of a reunion between Shiv Sena (UBT) president and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief. In a political twist that may restructure the politics of Maharashtra, estranged cousinsandhave indicated a willingness to bury the hatchet after almost two decades of political estrangement. In the wake of increasing outrage against the incumbent state government's decision to make Hindi an obligatory subject in schools, there is a chance of a reunion between(UBT) president and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief.

The thaw was hinted at by recent remarks from both leaders underscoring the importance of keeping Maharashtra's cultural identity above political competition. In a podcast with actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, Raj Thackeray asserted that personal and political differences with Uddhav are small compared to the bigger interests of the Marathi-speaking people.

"The disputes and fights between Uddhav and I are minor — Maharashtra is much bigger than all that. These differences are proving costly for the existence of Maharashtra and the Marathi people," said Raj. He added, "Coming together is not hard, it's a question of will. It's not about my want or selfishness. We have to consider the larger picture. All Marathi people from both political parties should come together and create one party."

Breaking with the past

While calling for unity, Raj Thackeray also clarified the difference between his walking out of the Shiv Sena in 2005 - at a time when Balasaheb Thackeray was still alive and Raj was widely seen as his heir-apparent - and the recent party split initiated by Eknath Shinde in 2022. "I quit Shiv Sena when MLAs and MPs were with me. Even then, I did not want to take anyone along because I could not work under anybody except Balasaheb Thackeray. I had no problem working with Uddhav. The question is — does the other side have the will to work with me?"

He further said, "If Maharashtra wishes us to unite, let Maharashtra voice its wish. I do not allow my ego to come in the way of such things."

Is Uddhav willing to bury the hatchet?

In response to Raj's statements, Uddhav Thackeray said he was willing to put aside past differences — but with some conditions. Addressing a Bhartiya Kamgar Sena rally, the Shiv Sena (UBT) boss insisted that coming together would have to be alongside an assurance of defending Maharashtra's interests.

"I'm willing to forget petty squabbles. I urge all Marathi people to join forces in the cause of Maharashtra. But there is a rider — when we raised the point in Parliament that industries were being relocated to Gujarat, if we had joined hands then, we could have had a government serving Maharashtra," said Uddhav.

He added, "If anyone moves against the interest of Maharashtra — I will neither take them, receive them back at home, or share with them. Make that clear first and then afterwards cooperate for the purpose of working in Maharashtra."

Recalling the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said, "When I was announcing during the Lok Sabha elections that businesses were being shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat, if there had been resistance then, today the BJP government would not be at the Centre."

Making common cause: Hindi language row

The unexpected convergence of views comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the state government's recent decision to make Hindi a mandatory third language from Classes 1 to 5. Uddhav and Raj have both strongly protested the policy as an imposition and one that sidelines Marathi.

"If you are going to make Hindi compulsory, then I want to instruct Fadnavis to make Marathi compulsory in Ghatkopar," Uddhav said, talking about the Gujarati-dominated suburb of Mumbai.

Similar apprehensions were expressed by Raj Thackeray on social media. He said, "We want to make everyone ours. But why do you want to disunite us? Try doing this in Tamil Nadu in front of MK Stalin."

Raj also announced that his party will "not accept" the addition of compulsory Hindi in the state syllabus, terming the action as an assault on Marathi linguistic identity.

Political implications of Thackeray unity

The Thackeray cousins, once a Shiv Sena leadership unified under the banner of the late Bal Thackeray, have been on opposing sides of Maharashtra politics since 2005 when Raj Thackeray walked out of the Sena to found MNS. His recent statements constitute the first open overture for reunification.

Whether this rhetoric will translate into political action remains to be seen. But one thing is certain — the battle for language and identity in Maharashtra has opened the door once again for a possible reconciliation and a reunified Thackeray political family.