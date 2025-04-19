Dynastic mindset obstructs inclusive growth in India, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hit out at the opposition, saying those with authoritarian and dynastic mindset cannot tolerate the idea of inclusive development and focus only on personal and family gains.

"Such individuals cannot accept the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. People with such an ideology had imposed Emergency in 1975 and enforced censorship on the media. Even today, they continue to issue fatwas against the media from time to time," he said.

Adityanath was addressing the inaugural session of a leading media group's event held at a hotel auditorium in the Ramgarh Tal area here, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

He also strongly criticized previous governments for focusing only on their families and ignoring the overall development of Uttar Pradesh.

"These leaders were only concerned about their personal gains, which left the people of the state struggling for identity," he said.

The chief minister said that in earlier governments, farmers were forced to commit suicide, the poor died of hunger, and women and traders lived in fear. He highlighted how the double-engine government has changed the face of Uttar Pradesh.

He said the state, once seen as 'BIMARU' state, is now driving the country's economy.

"Before 2017, UP's economy stood at Rs 12.75 lakh crore. Today, in just eight years, it has grown to Rs 30 lakh crore," he said, and also mentioned that the per capita income, which was Rs 46,000 in 2017, has now risen to Rs 1.10 lakh.

Targeting earlier administrations, the chief minister remarked that while previous governments gave "One District, One Mafia," his administration brought forward initiatives like "One District, One Product" and "One District, One Medical College".

He also discussed the economic history of Uttar Pradesh, highlighting how the state, once a top economy at the time of India's independence, faced a decline due to the approach of successive governments. He pointed out that in the years following 1947, Uttar Pradesh's per capita income was above the national average, but by 2017, it had fallen to one-third of the national average.

"It was only after 2017 that efforts were made, and today Uttar Pradesh is recognized as one of the fastest-growing economies in the country," he remarked.

Adityanath highlighted the major infrastructure developments made in the state, including the expansion of expressways, metro services, and highways.

He reflected on the state's past struggles with its identity, sharing an example of how, in 2013, a minister from Uttar Pradesh was humiliated during an overseas visit and was denied basic facilities due to the state's negative image.

"Back then, UP had such an identity crisis that people from many districts couldn't even get a room in a dharmashala outside the state," he said.

He also underscored that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's development was more than just a slogan.

"Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikasis not just a slogan, it is a mantra of capability," he said.

He said under Modi's leadership, India's economy has risen from the 11th to fifth largest in the world, and is set to become the third largest in the next two years.

He also claimed that before 2017, Gorakhpur faced a significant identity crisis.

"There was a lack of connectivity, widespread migration among the youth, and the city struggled with lawlessness. Industries were closing down, and the district was grappling with floods, malaria, and encephalitis. At one point, Gorakhpur and Eastern Uttar Pradesh were plagued by gang wars among criminal mafia," he alleged.

"Gorakhpur's identity has been completely redefined since 2017. Today, no one links Gorakhpur with mafia or diseases. The focus is on growth, and the youth no longer need to migrate for opportunities. Gorakhpur is now recognized nationally and internationally," he claimed, and added that the city is now known for its progress in education, healthcare, business, and employment, calling it a rising hub for both education and healthcare.

He also said that conversations about Prayagraj now centre on the grandeur of Mahakumbh 2025 rather than mafia activity.

"The hospitality shown to visitors, especially those from South India, was remarkable," he mentioned, adding that the law and order situation during such a massive event, which was attended by over 66 crore people, was flawless.

Despite the huge influx of people, there were no incidents of theft, kidnapping, or harassment. "When everyone thinks together and acts accordingly, a model system is achieved," he added.

He also recalled an incident in 2003-04 when people from the Musahar community in Kushinagar died of hunger, and despite it not being his parliamentary constituency, he personally went to the site to raise his voice for their rights.

Similarly, until 2017, he fought for the rights of the Vantangiya community, who were deprived of basic citizenship rights.

The chief minister also praised the media's role in strengthening democracy. He highlighted that while the Constitution mentions only the legislature, executive, and judiciary, the media has naturally taken on the role of the fourth pillar of democracy.

During Emergency, both constitutional institutions and the media were under attack, he said, adding the media responded by printing blank pages, signaling that they would not remain silent in the face of attempts to suppress their voice.

He pointed out the significant changes in the media landscape over the last 20 years. From print to visual and now digital and social media, he said that social media can be like an "unbridled horse," causing havoc through "deepfakes" and manipulated content.

He reflected on the 1990s during the Ram Mandir movement when editorial pages of most newspapers were filled with articles about nationalism.

He quoted former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who once said, "A person, organization, or institution without principles is a problem in itself. Like a pendulum, it has no aim." The event was attended by several public representatives, educationists and dignitaries from various sectors of society, the statement added.