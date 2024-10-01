BJP has dug potholes everywhere to trouble Delhi people: Manish Sisodia

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia stated on Tuesday that Arvind Kejriwal has committed to making Delhi pothole-free and criticised the BJP for the poor road conditions. He says, "Arvind Kejriwal has pledged to make Delhi pothole-free... There were a lot of potholes on this road but it was fixed after inspection. The government is in proactive mode and all MLAs have been given clear instructions to make Delhi pothole-free." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He targeted the BJP for mismanagement in the infrastructure of road transport. "BJP has dug potholes everywhere to trouble the people of Delhi...They wanted Arvind Kejriwal to be in jail...The people of Delhi will vote for Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, along with other MLAs and members of the Aam Aadmi party, including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, inspected the condition of roads in the national capital.

Atishi will oversee South and South East Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj is in charge of East Delhi, Gopal Rai will handle North East Delhi, Imran Hussain will manage Central and New Delhi, Kailash Gehlot is responsible for South West Delhi and Outer Delhi; and Mukesh Shehrawat oversees North West Delhi.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also inspected several roads along with Atishi and asserted to have a report prepared of all the roads under the PWD. The AAP supremo also handed over a letter to Atishi in the state assembly urging immediate repair of the damaged roads.

Earlier, the former CM assured residents that the halted work would resume, referencing the delay that occurred during his recent jail term. Kejriwal called for a city-wise assessment of roads and said that all legislators and ministers would participate in the inspection and repairs of roads within the next two to three days.