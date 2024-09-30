Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Nobody got govt jobs without bribe in Cong tenure: Assam CM Sarma

Nobody got govt jobs without bribe in Cong tenure: Assam CM Sarma

"An era full of thorns has passed. Now, we have been able to conduct recruitment tests transparently without any bribe," he added

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam
The BJP had promised to provide one lakh government jobs every year in Assam during the campaign of the 2021 assembly polls but later modified that the figure was for the entire five-year tenure (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 2:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Alleging that nobody during the Congress rule in Assam got government jobs without paying a bribe, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he is aiming at providing employment to two lakh youths in his tenure.

Addressing a function to hand over financial assistance to young entrepreneurs, he said already 1.4 lakh youths have got jobs in the state since he assumed charge as the CM.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The youths during the Congress rule could not believe that they would get government jobs without paying a bribe. Even for low-paying jobs, they were required to pay Rs 1 crore of bribe," he claimed.

For the chairman post of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the Congress government had chosen those who could "collect money" from job aspirants, Sarma alleged.

"An era full of thorns has passed. Now, we have been able to conduct recruitment tests transparently without any bribe," he added.

The CM said that 1.4 lakh youths have already "got government jobs against its target of one lakh", and the administration is now "targeting to provide employment to two lakh youths by 2026".

More From This Section

Israel's Netanyahu biggest terrorist after Adolf Hitler: Mehbooba Mufti

Exploring legal options on BJP MLA's claim on toppling govt: Shivakumar

No 'spin-doctoring' can change fact that 2014-24 saw jobloss growth: Cong

Great Nicobar project recipe for ecological, humanitarian disaster: Ramesh

No infighting in BJP, confident of forming govt for 3rd time: Nayab Saini

The BJP had promised to provide one lakh government jobs every year in Assam during the campaign of the 2021 assembly polls but later modified that the figure was for the entire five-year tenure.

Under the Rs 510-crore Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA), Sarma commenced the transfer of the first instalment of Rs 75,000 to each of over 25,000 youths so that they can start their ventures.

"Boosting entrepreneurship in Assam by empowering the youth is a focus area of our government. To encourage our young entrepreneurs, I am distributing grants under the CMAAA," Sarma said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

News HIGHLIGHTS: Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, workers join Congress in Delhi

Mobile internet services to be suspended in Assam for eight hours today

Mobile internet to be disabled in Assam for 8 hours on Sept 29 for job test

What is Clause 6 of Assam Accord? Himanta govt to implement its provisions

BJP membership in Assam has already crossed 4 mn: CM Himanta Sarma

Topics :AssamCongressBJP

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story