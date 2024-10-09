BJP hat-trick win in Haryana polls amazing: Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday congratulated the BJP leadership for the party's performance in the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. He termed the BJP's hat-trick win in the Haryana Assembly election "amazing." "Having such a great percentage of votes and winning a great number of seats is a great sign of change there. My wholehearted wishes to the BJP leadership and all the winners who took it forward. Especially in Haryana, the way they did a hattrick there is amazing. Wholehearted congratulations to them," Pawan Kalyan told ANI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The BJP is set to form its third successive government in Haryana after it won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly as per the results announced on Tuesday. The Congress won 37 seats.

In the J-K Assembly election, the BJP swept through Jammu, winning 29 seats, though it failed to open its account in the Kashmir Valley. In

In J-K, the National Conference-led alliance will form the government as it crossed the majority mark, winning 49 seats out of 90 seats in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini after he led the BJP to a historic hat-trick of victories in the Assembly elections on Tuesday.

"I met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini ji and congratulated and wished him for the historic victory of BJP in the assembly elections. I am confident that Haryana's role is going to become more important in the resolution of developed India," PM Modi said in a post on X.

More From This Section

Earlier, Haryana CM Nayab Saini attributed the state's election victory to PM Modi's leadership after meeting him.

"The credit for this huge victory goes to PM Modi who has made such policies and schemes in the last 10 years that have benefitted the poor, farmers, youth, and women. His schemes are for every section of the society. This victory is the result of the PM's policies and people's love and affection towards PM Modi. I thank the people of Haryana. I am grateful to the party workers of Haryana as well... " he said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, PM Modi took a jibe at Congress over its complaint and subsequent letter to the Election Commission regarding the "slowdown in updating results" of assembly polls in Haryana and alleged that the opposition party wants to tarnish every institution.

Addressing party workers in Delhi after BJP victory in Haryana polls, PM Modi alleged that Congress has tried to mislead the people of the country.

"Whether it is the Election Commission of the country, the police, the judiciary, the Congress wants to tarnish every institution. You will remember the kind of ruckus they created before the results of the Lok Sabha elections. During the elections too, these people and their urban Naxalite allies had gone to the Supreme Court to tarnish the image of the Election Commission. Today also they have done the same. Congress has tried to mislead the people of the country. Congress always tries to question the impartiality of our institutions, and tries to tarnish their reputation. This has been the habit of Congress. Congress has been doing such things shamelessly," he said.