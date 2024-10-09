Haryana result: Congress must reflect on strategy, says UBT Sena leader

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called for an introspection from the Congress after a poor performance in the Haryana elections and said that the party needs to reflect on its strategy because it tends to weaken when faced with a direct fight with the BJP. Speaking to ANI on Haryana election result trends Priyanka Chaturvedi said,"I congratulate the BJP because even after so much anti-incumbency wave, it seems they are forming the government in Haryana.The Congress party needs to think about its strategy because wherever there is a direct fight with the BJP, the Congress party gets weakened. Congress should introspect on the reasons for its defeat." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Shiv Sena UBT leader said, "Maharashtra assembly elections are being fought on issues which are completely different from Haryana. They (BJP) broke parties, and families just for the sake of power. They misused the Election Commission and Constitution. The industries from Maharashtra are being taken from Maharashtra to other states. Maharashtra will vote based on emotions."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday also took a jibe at alliance partner Congress for its poor showing in the Haryana assembly elections.

The UBT Sena leader said that the Congress felt they could win on their own without the support of allies.

"INDIA alliance could not win in Haryana because the Congress felt they would win on their own and they did not need any other partner in power. Congress leader Hooda Ji felt we would win. If they (Congress) had shared seats with the Samajwadi Party, AAP or other smaller parties, the results would have been different. The way the BJP fought the elections is very good. BJP won a lost battle. Everybody believed the Congress was winning but it still lost and the BJP won because it has a systematic system, management, we need it to give to them for this," Raut said.

Raut also spoke on the Jammu and Kashmir poll results and said, "Both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana had 90-90 constituencies, one 90 went to INDIA and the other went to the BJP. Both JK and Haryana had their own value, but the Union territory was more important for BJP. Article 370 remained an issue for the 2024 elections but they still lost. We won in JK because INDIA was contesting in the alliance with JKNC under Chief Farooq Abdullah."

BJP won 48 out of 90 seats in Haryana assembly while Congress managed to win 37 seats. Independents won 3 seats and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured 2 seats, according to Election Commission data issued on Tuesday.

The position of the UBT Sena becomes important with the seat sharing arrangement of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the Maharashtra Assembly polls to be completed soon.

Earlier on Tuesday, UBT Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that he will support the Chief Ministerial candidate announced by their alliance partners, Congress and Sharad Pawar-led National Congress Party, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Election.

Uddhav Thackeray, speaking at the Vajra Nirdhar Parishad, a program organised by Shiv Sena on state level, highlighted the importance of securing victory in Maharashtra and showed support to the alliance partners.

"I say that Congress or NCP should declare the face of the Chief Minister and I will support them right now Because Maharashtra is important for us," Thackeray said.

The 288 seats Maharashtra Assembly will go to polls later this year. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the poll dates.