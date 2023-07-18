BJP holds protest against AAP MLA near Delhi Gate over tanker water supply

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday held a protest near Delhi Gate against AAP MLA from Matia Mahal Shoeb Iqbal, alleging that a section of residents in his constituency were being deprived of tanker water supply.

No immediate reaction was available from Iqbal or the AAP over the issue.

Leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri led the protest. Delhi BJP vice president Ashok Goel, former mayor Ravinder Gupta, other party leaders and workers as well as the local residents participated in the protest.

The water supply in Delhi was disrupted last week due to floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna river that forced the closure of three water treatment plants. The treatment plants have now been restored.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that residents of Minto Road, Sitaram Bazar, Kucha Patiram, Lal Darwaja among others were not provided water supply from tankers, alleging that these were sent to Matia Mahal, Turkman Gate and old Daryaganj amid the crisis.