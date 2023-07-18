Home / Politics / BJP holds protest against AAP MLA near Delhi Gate over tanker water supply

BJP holds protest against AAP MLA near Delhi Gate over tanker water supply

The water supply in Delhi was disrupted last week due to floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna river that forced the closure of three water treatment plants. Treatment plants have now been restored

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 2:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday held a protest near Delhi Gate against AAP MLA from Matia Mahal Shoeb Iqbal, alleging that a section of residents in his constituency were being deprived of tanker water supply.

No immediate reaction was available from Iqbal or the AAP over the issue.

Leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri led the protest. Delhi BJP vice president Ashok Goel, former mayor Ravinder Gupta, other party leaders and workers as well as the local residents participated in the protest.

The water supply in Delhi was disrupted last week due to floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna river that forced the closure of three water treatment plants. The treatment plants have now been restored.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that residents of Minto Road, Sitaram Bazar, Kucha Patiram, Lal Darwaja among others were not provided water supply from tankers, alleging that these were sent to Matia Mahal, Turkman Gate and old Daryaganj amid the crisis.

Also Read

Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today

After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen review: Brings sensors for smart routines, and more

Mayor of Delhi: Election process and role in administering national capital

Oommen Chandy: A political tactician and a people's chief minister

Ajit Pawar, rebel NCP leaders meet Sharad Pawar for second time in 24 hours

Opposition meeting to protect democracy, Constitution, secularism: Kharge

Chhattisgarh monsoon session begins, House pays tribute to departed leaders

LJP (Ram Vilas) joins NDA, Paswan confident of wining all 40 Bihar LS seats

Topics :BJPAAPProtest

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story