BJP is the one which likes blood, violence, and hatred: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Bhupesh Baghel has made a scathing attack on BJP and said that there is a rule of law in Chhattisgarh and alleged that BJP is the one who likes blood, violence and hatred.

He said that five years ago, Chhattisgarh was continuously burning with the Naxalite problem. Baghel came down heavily on the BJP over issues like Naxalism, allocation of mines and alleged misuse of central agencies.

The CM said this while speaking to media persons in Raipur on Monday when asked the BJP accused Congress of being engaged in the politics of appeasement.

"There is a rule of law in Chhattisgarh. Five years back, Chhattisgarh was burning due to the problem of Naxalism and now we have pushed them (referring to insurgents) and they are restricted to limited areas. BJP is the one which likes blood, violence and hatred and for this reason, naxal activities increased continuously during their (BJP) tenure," said the CM.

Meanwhile, CM Baghel accused the BJP of trying to impact the peace of Chhattisgarh through ED and IT. By diverting the attention of everyone, BJP is conspiring to allocate all the mines to Adani, alleged the CM.

CM Baghel further alleged, "Despite SECL being the biggest revenue collector and largest coal producer, mines of the public undertaking company have been allocated to Adani."

"Moreover, they wanted to allocate the mines of NMDC to Adani but the state government obstructed and therefore, the central government conspired to target the Chhattisgarh Government," Said CM.

They (BJP) have an eye on the iron, coal and mines of Chhattisgarh, but people of the state are well aware of their intention and the public will not be misled by them, said the CM.

On the occasion, the CM informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Chhattisgarh on September 2 to take part in separate events.

Reacting sharply to the 4G party comment (that Congress is a 4G party which means four generation party) of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Baghel said "did father of Jay Shah said this? Gandhi family had sacrificed their lives and gone to jail but what father of Jay Shah had said was not appropriate.