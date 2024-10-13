Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / BJP isn't giving due respect to its old cadre,neglecting them: Sharad Pawar

BJP isn't giving due respect to its old cadre,neglecting them: Sharad Pawar

He claimed that a senior BJP leader told him unlike in the past, the BJP wasn't giving due respect to its loyal old cadre and involving them in its functioning

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President
Kolhapur: NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar addresses a felicitation program of Shramik Mukti Dal President Bharat Patankar on his 75th birthday, in Kolhapur, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 1:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wasn't giving due respect to its old cadre and is neglecting them.

Pawar was speaking at the party office after inducting former BJP MLA Charan Waghmare into his fold.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NCP (SP) chief said the schedule for the state assembly elections will be announced in two to three days, and meritorious workers inducted into the party will work unitedly with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners.

He claimed that a senior BJP leader told him unlike in the past, the BJP wasn't giving due respect to its loyal old cadre and involving them in its functioning.

"A BJP leader told me that 80 per cent of leaders joining my party are from the saffron party because I belong to the old school where organisation and cadre matter the most," Pawar said.

He alleged that the BJP has neglected and ignored its cadre, which has worked hard to strengthen the organisation since the Jan Sangh days.

More From This Section

Contract killing, biz rivalry as angles being probed in Siddique's killing

Mahagathbandhan demands official language status for Bhojpuri in Bihar

Baba Siddique's murder shocking, shameful, says NCP (SP), Congress

'Collapse of law and order in Maharashtra': Rahul mourns Siddique's death

NCP cancels party programmes scheduled for today over killing of Siddique

Pawar said his party will always be committed to farmers, youth welfare and social harmony.

Elections to the state assembly are expected to be held next month. The MVA alliance comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Will take cognisance if Dalits, OBCs are troubled: BJP leader Pankaja Munde

Saurabh Bharadwaj alleges corruption in housing for poor, calls for probe

Injustice to K'taka in tax devolution, we will fight it out: DK Shivakumar

Centre releases finance commission grant for RLB's in Andhra, Rajasthan

Remark against PM Modi: SC to hear Shashi Tharoor's plea in defamation case

Topics :BJPNCPSharad Pawar

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story