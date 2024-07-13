BJP, its govt at Centre playing CM Arvind Kejriwal's life: Sanjay Singh

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on his claims

New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrives for a meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders, at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 3:00 PM IST
The BJP and its government at the Centre are playing with the life of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has lost 8.5 kg and whose blood sugar level dropped below 50 mg/dL five times while in jail, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh claimed on Saturday.

"His health condition is such that if he is not brought out of jail soon and provided medical care, any serious incident may happen with him," Singh said at a press conference here.

He said Kejriwal's weight was 70 kg when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Now, his weight has reduced to 61.5 kg, he claimed.

The reason for this constant loss of his weight is unknown as no tests could have been conducted. This weight loss is sign of some serious ailment, Singh claimed.

He said Kejriwal's family, the AAP and his well wishers were concerned about his health condition in jail.

"The aim of BJP and its government at the Centre is to keep him in jail and play with his life. They are hatching conspiracy so that he faces some serious health issues," he alleged.

The Delhi chief minister was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday in the case registered by the ED. However, he is still in jail because of his arrest in the excise policy "scam" case by the CBI.

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

