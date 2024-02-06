Home / Politics / BJP-led Centre trying to scare AAP leaders by conducting ED raids: Atishi

BJP-led Centre trying to scare AAP leaders by conducting ED raids: Atishi

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:22 AM IST
Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday said the BJP-led Centre is trying to "scare and silence" the party by conducting ED raids on its leaders.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the premises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar and AAP Rajya Sabha MP and party's treasurer ND Gupta as part of a money laundering case, official sources said.

Atishi said raids were being conducted by the ED at the premises of Kumar and Gupta since 7 am. More raids on the premises of other AAP leaders are to be conducted throughout the day, she claimed.

The minister also alleged that the statements of witnesses and accused related to the excise policy case were extracted by the probe agency by force and threat.

She alleged the BJP-led Centre using ED to "scare and silence" AAP by conducting raids on its leaders.

Despite two years of probe, nothing has been found by the agencies in the alleged excise policy scam, she said.

About 10 premises in the national capital are being covered as part of the ED raids. It was not immediately clear if the searches were part of an ongoing money laundering investigation or in connection with a fresh case, official sources said.

Topics :AtishiDelhi governmentBJPAam Aadmi PartyEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

