BJP MP accuses Telangana CM of planning massive paddy auction scam

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Monday, alleged that the state government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is preparing to execute a huge scam involving the auction of paddy leftover in the state and warned "The biggest scam is going to unfold in Telangana state".

He claimed that the government has framed guidelines that will exclude the existing rice millers from participating in the auction and favour some corporates from Andhra Pradesh who will buy the paddy at a lower price than the minimum support price (MSP). He said that KCR intends to use the money from this scam, which he estimated to be around Rs 4,000 crores, to fund his election campaign.

While addressing the media on Monday the MP said, "The biggest scam is going to unfold in the state i.e. state government has asked for permission for auctioning entire paddy leftover in the state, which is about 17 lakh metric tons and the season of procurement will begin in October, all together about 1 crore tons. 2500 rice Miller's are present in Telangana, which participated in rice milling throughout decades. For this auction, the government has prepared guidelines that none of these 2500 can participate in the auction."

"The major problem is that a thousand crore of turnover should be there and 100 crore of profit. So according to our sources, he is hand in glove with a few corporates mostly from Andhra who are having their factories on the coastline. Only those 2,500 companies will participate and buy the paddy at MSP. However, according to our sources, the CM has planned to sell these to the few rice millers at 4 to 5 rupees lower than MSP. Which will be worth 4000 crores which he plans to spend in elections. BJP demands to change the guidelines," he added.

He further claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of maladministration and alleged him of looting the money meant for development work to increase his wealth.

"Elections in Telangana are approaching and We all know that CM KCR is fully dependent on money, There is a huge anti-incumbency against his feudalistic nature, arrogant family rule and maladministration. He has accumulated thousands of crores of wealth, we all know that when Telangana was formed it was a surplus state and now it has a debt of 4 to 5 lakh crores," he said.

He also alleged that the Telangana CM of making false promises for the sake of the elections as none of his schemes were on track and none of them had even benefited the people.

"Telangana is not even paying salaries to its employees on time. None of the schemes are on track including flagship scheme Dalit Bandhu. Not even 0.5% of Dalits were benefitted. He is announcing false promises for the sake of the election," he said.