BJP's politics of hate responsible for Manipur violence, Congress slams

The Congress alleged that Manipur is burning as the BJP has created fissures among communities with its politics of hate, as Rahul Gandhi called on Prime Minister Modi to focus on restoring peace

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
The Congress on Thursday alleged that "Manipur is burning" as the BJP has created fissures among communities with its politics of hate, as Rahul Gandhi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the people of Manipur to exercise restraint and let peace prevail in the state.

"Manipur is burning. BJP has created fissures among communities and destroyed the peace of a beautiful state," Kharge said on Twitter.

"BJP's politics of hate, division and its greed for power is responsible for this mess. We appeal to people from all sides to exercise restraint and give peace a chance," he said.

In a tweet, Gandhi said he was deeply concerned about Manipur's rapidly deteriorating law and order situation.

"The Prime Minister must focus on restoring peace and normalcy. I urge the people of Manipur to stay calm," he said.

Several columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be hurriedly deployed overnight to contain large-scale rioting that broke out across Manipur between tribals and the majority Meitei community, displacing over 9,000 people.

Clashes broke out on Wednesday which intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks, after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March'.

So far, 9,000 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.

The Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned Wednesday night, and along with the state police, the forces contained the violence by the morning, the spokesperson said.

Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiCongressBJPManipurviolence

First Published: May 04 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

