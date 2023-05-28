Home / Politics / BJP slams RJD for comparing new Parliament building design with coffin

RJD likened the architecture of the new Parliament building to a coffin, drawing a sharp response from the BJP which said people will bury the Bihar party in such a coffin in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday likened the architecture of the new Parliament building to a coffin, drawing a sharp response from the BJP which said people will bury the Bihar party in such a coffin in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As the new building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ruling party in Bihar put out a tweet that showed a coffin and the new legislature building side by side and asked, "What is this?"

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "People of the country will bury you in the same coffin in 2024 and will not give you the opportunity to enter the new temple of democracy. It is decided that the parliament building belongs to the country and the coffin to you."

Bhatia said the inauguration marked a historic moment and parties such as the RJD will keep crying hoarse.

Topics :Lok SabhaBiharParliament

First Published: May 28 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

