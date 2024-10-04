BJP stages protest against Arvind Kejriwal occupying AAP MP's bungalow

Former Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel, along with party workers, on Friday staged a protest against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of unauthorised occupation of a government bungalow allotted to his party MP. Goel said he would lodge a complaint with the the Rajya Sabha chairman in the matter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the protest, held at 5 Ferozeshah Road outside the MP's bungalow, the BJP leader criticised Kejriwal for betraying his earlier promises of not using government luxuries. "This is the same Arvind Kejriwal who had given an affidavit saying he wouldn't use a government bungalow, car, or security upon becoming chief minister, yet he occupied a mansion worth crores like Sheesh Mahal," the former Union minister added.

He said the purpose of the protest was to expose Kejriwal's double standards to the people of Delhi.

Former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal on Friday vacated the 6, Flagstaff Road address his home for nine years and moved to a bungalow in the Lutyens' zone.

More From This Section

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener with his family has shifted to 5 Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House. The bungalow is allotted to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Ashok Mittal.

The former Union minister, in a statement, later said it was improper for Kejriwal to reside in a bungalow meant for an MP, where facilities are provided at subsidised rates to support parliamentary work.

In his statement, Goel said he will file a formal complaint with the the Rajya Sabha chairman, questioning how an MP can allow another individual to occupy his official residence for an extended period.