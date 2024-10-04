CM Naidu calls for 15% growth target, slams previous govt's policies

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday urged officials from various departments to work diligently towards restoring growth across all sectors by adopting the latest policies, setting a target of achieving a 15 percent growth rate. Chairing a review meeting on the progress of agriculture, allied sectors, industry, and services, the Chief Minister expressed concern that nearly all sectors had regressed due to the destructive policies of the previous government, leading to the collapse of the state's economic sector. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp When officials provided detailed accounts of their departments' conditions over the past decade, CM Naidu stated that the current government is implementing new policies across all sectors. He urged officials to drive economic progress by putting these policies into action.

The Chief Minister emphasised that officials should not only work to improve the living standards of the people and advance the state's economic condition but also ensure that there is no additional financial burden on the population. He highlighted that the costs of farming could be significantly reduced through comprehensive mechanisation.

Naidu further stated that the government's primary responsibility is not only to provide welfare measures but also to increase the incomes of the people by strengthening various sectors.

Reflecting on past growth, Naidu noted that Andhra Pradesh had achieved a growth rate of 13.7 per cent during 2014-19 despite facing challenges following the state's bifurcation. However, he regretted that under the YSRCP government, which followed, the growth rate had dropped sharply to 10.59 per cent.

In 2019, the growth rate difference between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh was only 0.20 per cent, but by 2024, this gap had widened to 1.5 per cent, CM Naidu remarked.

More From This Section

He also pointed out that while per capita income under the previous TDP regime stood at 13.21 per cent, it had fallen to 9.06 per cent under the subsequent government, negatively impacting the living conditions of the people.

The Chief Minister stressed that officials must recognise that Andhra Pradesh currently ranks fifth in the southern region in terms of per capita income and should set clear goals to improve this by formulating a strategic vision. He noted that certain sectors were lagging behind and needed to become more active.

CM Naidu also announced that the P-4 system would be introduced in January. Through this system, those at the top of the financial spectrum would be encouraged to uplift at least 10 per cent of the population. In addition to the welfare schemes being implemented by the state, he called on the wealthy and organisations to act as mentors to improve the living conditions of the poor.