Bihar election results: How NDA, Mahagathbandhan parties have performed

Bihar election results: How NDA, Mahagathbandhan parties have performed

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: For the first time in a state election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) became the single largest party in Bihar, winning 89 seats

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 202 seats, and the Mahagathbandhan managed to get 35 seats.

Rimjhim Singh
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scored a massive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, securing 202 seats and returning to power with a stronger mandate. 
 
For the first time, the BJP has become the single-largest party in a Bihar Assembly election. Its allies also delivered major gains. The Janata Dal (United), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, bagged 85 seats -- its best performance since 2010. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) picked up 19 seats. Together, the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark, which leaders described as a “double-century”.
 
The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won only 25 seats -- barely above its worst-ever tally of 22 in 2010. Party leader Tejashwi Yadav could not repeat the momentum his party generated in the 2020 elections.  Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party failed to win any seat despite a high-profile campaign.
 
 

Bihar Assembly elections: NDA allies

 
Party name Seats contested Seats won Winning %
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 101 89 88.1%
Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] 101 85 84.2%
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 29 19 65.5%
Rashtriya Lok Morcha 6 4 66.7%
Hindustani Awam Morcha 6 5 83.3%
 

 Bihar Assembly elections: Mahagathbandhan allies

 
Party name
 Seats contested Seats won Winning %
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) 143 25 17.5%
Congress 61 6 9.8%
Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) 18 0 0%
Left parties 33 3 9.1%
  

Over 66% voting; majority of winners re-elected

 
The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections emerged as one of the state's most closely followed political contests. Voter turnout touched 66.9 per cent across two phases, reflecting strong public participation.  By late Friday evening, results showed that 131 of the 167 declared winners were re-elected. Several seats witnessed sharp jumps in vote share compared to 2020. Rupauli saw the most dramatic rise, with the Janata Dal (United) winning again and boosting its vote share from 34.5 per cent to 55.5 per cent -- a 20.9-point increase.  Amarpur also delivered significant gains for the party, as its vote share climbed from 33.1 per cent to 53.8 per cent, an increase of 20.6 points. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered the third-highest growth in Barh, where its vote share rose from 32.9 per cent to 52.5 per cent, a gain of 19.6 points.
 
Some constituencies re-elected the same party but saw declining vote shares. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Bahadurganj recorded the sharpest fall, slipping from 49.8 per cent to 40.2 per cent -- a 9.6-point drop. AIMIM in Amour fell from 51.2 per cent to 43.5 per cent, while Kochadhaman saw a decline from 49.5 per cent to 42.3 per cent.   

  PM Modi credits ‘mahila-youth’ formula for NDA’s win

 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the NDA’s strong performance, calling the result proof of the power of the “Mahila-Youth” combination, which he described as the new “MY formula”. Speaking at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, PM Modi began with “Jai Chhathi Maiya” and said the people of Bihar had “created a huge stir”.
 
PM Modi also targeted the RJD in his address, saying that voters had rejected the past and chosen development. "When I used to speak about Jungle Raj and Katta Sarkar in the Bihar elections, the RJD raised no objections. But it hurt the people of Congress. Today, I want to reiterate that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar... The people of Bihar have voted for Viksit Bihar,” he said.
 
He further said that the NDA’s win in Bihar would boost the BJP’s efforts in West Bengal. PM Modi added that the victory “paved the way” for a similar outcome in Bengal and promised that the party would “put an end to the jungle raj” there too.
 

Rahul Gandhi rejects results, says contest was ‘unfair’

 
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi dismissed the election outcome, calling it “unfair from the beginning”.
 
In a post on X, he wrote, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was unfair from the very beginning."
 
Gandhi said the Congress and the INDIA bloc would examine the results closely. "This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA alliance will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective," he added.
 

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

