BJP urges Delhi LG to intervene for notification on roads' mixed-land use

BJP Flag, BJP
The BJP's Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 7:35 AM IST
The BJP's Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday and requested him to intervene for a notification of more than 350 roads for mixed-land use and granting of ownership rights to property owners in 69 colonies.

They also requested Saxena for a provision of alternative plots to be given to farmers in exchange for their acquired land, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said in a statement.

The delegation included Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Yogendra Chandolia, Praveen Khandelwal and Bansuri Swaraj.

In 2007, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) passed a proposal to use 351 roads as mixed-use and commercial land and sent it to the city government, but the latter has not notified it to date, Bidhuri said.

Additionally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government halted the policy that provided alternative residential plots to farmers whose land was acquired, he claimed.

Around 16,000 applications remain pending, the BJP leader said, adding that mutation has not been done in the names of the heirs of deceased farmers, denying them legal inheritance rights.

The issue of the no-objection certificates required from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for power connections in villages and unauthorised colonies, regularising commercial establishments to protect them from sealing and ownership rights to the current residents of Nazul properties located in urban areas were also discussed at the meeting with the LG, Bidhuri said.

The AAP accused the BJP of indulging in theatrics and said the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041 has been delayed for more than two years now, which is the root cause of all the problems raised by the MPs of the saffron party.

"Reprimanding the central government over this delay, a Supreme Court bench had, in its order dated October 18, 2023, said, "The whole problem in the city is that public authorities are keeping everything in limbo to give themselves unreasonable powers," the AAP claimed in a statement.


First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

