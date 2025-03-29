Home / Politics / BJP using poll reforms to exclude 'certain' people from voting: Sena (UBT)

BJP using poll reforms to exclude 'certain' people from voting: Sena (UBT)

Dubbing Trump a "White Modi", the editorial said the decision is a blow to the vote bank of the democrats because this will automatically eliminate the Latinos, black Americans, and immigrants

Shiv Sena (UBT)
An editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana claimed the BJP wants only one party to survive in the country | Image: X@ShivSenaUBT_
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday targeted the Centre over its push for simultaneous polls, claiming polling will be eventually conducted by excluding people from "other" religions from the voters list under the guise of electoral reforms.

An editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana claimed the BJP wants only one party to survive in the country and that the "one party one election" is its ultimate goal.

Referring to Donald Trump, the editorial stated that while the US President wants to stop Latinos, black Americans, and immigrants from voting, similarly, in India polling will be conducted by excluding people from "other" religions from the voters' list and this will be labelled as election reform.

It also pointed to the executive action signed by Trump on Tuesday to overhaul elections.

The order makes the documentary proof of citizenship necessary for registration to vote in federal elections and demands that all ballots be received by Election Day.

"India is the world's largest democracy, and the US is the strongest democracy. However, it is evident that the roots of democracy are so weak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have no faith in democracy and the freedom of expression," the Shiv Sena (UBT) said.

Also Read

Madras HC grants Kunal Kamra interim anticipatory bail in Shinde case

'Sena workers provoked': Rahool Kanal defends vandalism in Kunal Kamra row

Highlights: RBI releases Monetary Policy Committee meeting calendar for FY26

Breach of privilege notice filed against Kunal Kamra in Maharashtra council

Mumbai police reject Kunal Kamra's extension plea, may issue fresh summons

Dubbing Trump a "White Modi", the editorial said the decision is a blow to the vote bank of the democrats because this will automatically eliminate the Latinos, black Americans, and immigrants from voting.

"Modi and the BJP want only one party to survive in the country. 'One party one election' is the ultimate goal," the editorial said, taking a dig at the Modi government's push for simultaneous polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BJP's loan write-offs hurting banking sector, economy, claims Rahul Gandhi

Premium

Datanomics: Legislator paychecks remain fatter than average citizens'

Waqf Bill a 'direct assault on Muslims', part of Hindutva agenda: Owaisi

Centre introduces Indian Ports Bill 2025 to amend 117-year-old legislation

PM's visit to Thailand for Bimstec Summit next week to go ahead: MEA

Topics :Narendra ModiShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayBJPone nation one election

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story