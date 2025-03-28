PM's visit to Thailand for Bimstec Summit next week to go ahead: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the upcoming 6th BIMSTEC summit in Thailand beginning April 3, with the earthquake in the region not expected to impact it “at the moment”, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

He will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-day visit just afterwards.

“We are in touch with the authorities in Bangkok on this (earthquake). There’s nothing at the moment to indicate either way whether this is going to have any impact on the summit,” Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar said.

On Friday morning, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the suburbs of Myanmar's second largest city, Mandalay, located in the country's central region. However, strong tremors left at least 3 people dead, and 90 were missing at the time of writing this report, in the Thai capital of Bangkok located 1360 km away.

During the upcoming 6th summit, BIMSTEC leaders are expected to deliberate on ways to infuse greater momentum into the grouping, which has not progressed much in economic cooperation or physical connectivity since 1997 when it was created. It comprises seven nations lying in the adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal — India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

“We will sign the Maritime Transport Agreement with BIMSTEC countries, which will be a big step forward. During the summit, the Bangkok Vision 2030 will be adopted, and the report of the BIMSTEC Eminent Persons Group will also be endorsed to chart the future direction of the group,” Mazumdar said.

He added talks on the motor vehicle agreement (MVA), under planning since 2016, have commenced. The pact aims to facilitate seamless cross-border transportation and trade between Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal by establishing a framework for the movement of passenger, personal, and cargo vehicles.

This will be the PM’s third visit to Thailand, with the last being in November 2019 for the Asean Summit. Modi will have bilateral meetings with Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Thai Monarch Maha Vajiralongkorn.

India's bilateral trade with Thailand currently stands at $15 billion.

India remains in contact with authorities in Myanmar on requests for aid, after the country's Junta made a rare appeal for urgent humanitarian assistance. The total death toll has risen to 167, of which 163 are in Myanmar, along with over 300 injured.

Visit to Sri Lanka

On the second leg of the visit, the prime minister is expected to review progress on cooperation areas agreed earlier with Sri Lanka, alongside Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka. Both nations had adopted a joint vision document during Disanayaka's visit to India three months back.

During his fourth visit to the southern neighbor, Modi is expected to take up discussions on physical, digital and energy connectivity that have been earmarked as key pillars of bilateral relations.

Apart from establishing an electricity-grid connectivity and multi-product petroleum pipelines between the nations, both sides had agreed on Indian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to be supplied for Sri Lanka’s power plants.

“We will witness the exchange of several MoUs pertaining to energy connectivity, digitalization, defence, health and multi-sectoral grant assistance. The two leaders will also witness the virtual groundbreaking of the Sampur Solar Power Project," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

The planned project in Eastern Sri Lanka, being built by state-run NTPC Ltd, has been called a milestone in bilateral ties. Misri said India is keen on developing certain projects in Sri Lanka, which may act as energy hubs.

The PM will also have meetings with senior dignitaries and political leaders.