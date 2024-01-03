Home / Politics / BJP wants to arrest Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning for LS polls: AAP

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj questioned the timing of the Enforcement Directorate summons

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 11:02 AM IST
Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Centre of hatching a conspiracy to arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal on Wednesday skipped the third summons issued by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case and sent a written reply calling the notice illegal.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj questioned the timing of the Enforcement Directorate summons.

"The ED has still not answered in what capacity is he being summoned -- as a witness or an accused. The entire excise policy case is political and an attempt to stop Kejriwal from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP-led Centre has hatched a conspiracy to get him arrested," he said.

Bharadwaj said former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who has been in jail for nearly a year, will be proven innocent sooner or later.

Kejriwal was asked to appear before the ED on Wednesday for questioning in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

This was the third ED notice to Kejriwal, also the AAP's convener, after he refused to appear before the federal agency on two earlier summonses for November 2 and December 21.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

