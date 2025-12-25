BMC polls: Sena (UBT), MNS locked in deadlock over couple of seats

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) are yet to resolve the deadlock over a couple of seats for the BMC polls as both parties enjoy influence in those areas of the city, an MNS functionary said. An MNS leader said the stalemate is over seats in Bhandup, particularly ward No. 114.

Bhandup and Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs are the areas where both Uddhav Thackeray's Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's MNS have a strong presence.

The Thackeray cousins on Wednesday announced their decision to forge an alliance ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, but refused to divulge details concerning the seat-sharing agreement.

The MNS leader said his party has staked claim over ward 114 for its local leader. From Uddhav Thackeray's party, a former MLA's wife and Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Dina Patil's daughter Rajool Patil are keen to contest from this ward, he said. This ward has a significant Marathi population and both parties are anticipating an easy win. In the last BMC polls in 2017, the then undivided Shiv Sena had won in 84 of the city's 227 wards, followed by the BJP (82). The MNS had bagged seven seats. We have been asking this ward for our local leader. Giving it to the relatives of a former MLA or the MP's daughter will send out a wrong signal, the MNS leader said.